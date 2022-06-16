Breath Analyzers Market 2027 | Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis 

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the adoption of smartphone based breath analyzers and growing number of approvals from various regulatory bodies

Market Size – USD 3.03 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 28.7%, Market Trends – Growing adoption in the number of fuel cell breath analyzers” — Emergen Research

The global Breath Analyzers Market will be worth USD 22.79 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Factors like increasing alcohol and substance abuse coupled with strict government laws are the major factors driving market growth. Growing number of approvals from restrictive bodies like the European Commission and U.S. FDA, along with increasing traction of smartphone-based breath analyzers is accelerating the market growth. There are innovative product offerings by major companies operating in the market, particularly for medical applications, are anticipated to fuel the growth of breath analyzers market across the globe throughout the forecast period. However, despite the multiple advantages of breath analyzers, issues like discrepancy in results and hygiene considerations pose major threats to the expansion of this market.

Key participants include Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Quest products, Inc., Alcovisor, AK GlobalTech Corp, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lifeloc Technologies, Corp., Akers Biosciences, Inc. and Toshiba Medical Systems among others.

In March 2020, Cannabix Technologies Inc., a marijuana breath analyzer developer based out of Canada, developed the version 2 of their already existing THC Breath Analyzer (THCBA). The THCBA now has better and attractive features like single-stage direct breath capability and single-hand ergonomic design. During testing, it has been noticed that the device is capable of providing results in under 5 minutes.

With a progressive CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period, Asia Pacific in likely to exhibit a profitable share of the industry owing to untapped market potential and increasing awareness about technologically advanced and commercially available products.

Prominent growth in the demand for accurate, fast and easy methods for initial diagnosis of diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cancer is stimulating market growth. Additionally, utilization of breath analyzers to assess carbon monoxide quantity in exhaled air for smoking cessation is forecasted to drive market growth during the forecast span.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Breath Analyzers Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fuel cell technology

Semiconductor oxide sensor technology

Infrared spectroscopy (IR)

Chemical crystal technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alcohol detection

Drug abuse detection

Tuberculosis detection

Asthma detection

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Breath Analyzers Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Breath Analyzers Market Size Worth USD 22.79 Billion By 2027