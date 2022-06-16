C24: Saudi Arabia Reiterates its Support for Territorial Integrity and Sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara

MOROCCO, June 16 - Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed, in New York, its support to the Moroccan autonomy plan as a solution to resolve the regional dispute over the Sahara within the framework of the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the Committee of C24 (C24) of the UN, the representative of Saudi Arabia stressed that this initiative, which is consistent with international law, the Charter and resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations, was welcomed by the Security Council since 2007.

He reiterated his country's support for Morocco's efforts to find a realistic and compromise political solution to the Sahara issue on the basis of relevant Security Council resolutions and under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General.

The diplomat said, in this context, the rejection by his country of any attack on the supreme interests of Morocco and its territorial integrity.

Welcoming the first tour by the Personal Envoy of the UN SG for the Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, in the region, the Saudi official praised the holding of two roundtable meetings with the participation of Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the "polisario".

He said that his country calls for the continuation of this process and supports the efforts of Morocco to achieve a solution to this regional dispute.

He stressed the importance for all parties to show wisdom, realism and a spirit of compromise to achieve an outcome that will contribute to peace and stability in the Sahel region.

Saudi Arabia also welcomed the participation of elected officials from the Moroccan Sahara in the sessions of the C24 and the roundtable discussions in Geneva, while highlighting the efforts made by Morocco for the socio-economic development of the southern provinces under the new development model, as well as the progress made in human rights.

The Saudi diplomat also lauded the holding of legislative elections last September, the Kingdom's efforts in the fight against Covid-19 through a large-scale vaccination campaign, in addition to its respect for the ceasefire to preserve peace and stability in the region.

MAP 14 June 2022

