Morocco Records 1,632 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, June 16 - Morocco reported 1,632 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 986 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,845,162 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,328,282, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,494,749 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,179,474, while recoveries increased to 1,155,493, i.e. a recovery rate of 98%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (712), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (500), Marrakech-Safi (156), Fez-Meknes (70), Draâ-Tafilalet (62), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (54), Souss-Massa (50), the Oriental (10), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (07), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (07), Guelmim-Oued Noun (03) and Laâyoune - Sakia El Hamra (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,085 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with two cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases has reached 7,896, while eight severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 37.

MAP 15 June 2022