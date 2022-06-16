Submit Release
Morocco-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission Kicks Off in Rabat at the Level of Senior Officials

MOROCCO, June 16 - The 13th session of the Morocco-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission at the level of senior officials kicked off Wednesday in Rabat.

These meetings, which come in consecration of bilateral cooperation relations, aim to make a comprehensive assessment of this cooperation and to follow up on the implementation of recommendations of previous meetings, besides the presentation of the new action program in areas of common interest.

This session reflects the renewed momentum of bilateral relations, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI and His brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, according to Fouad Akhrif, Director of the East, Gulf, Arab and Islamic organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad.

This session aims to review bilateral cooperation and take stock of achievements since the previous session, he told the press on the sidelines of the opening session of these meetings.

Senior officials and experts will consider several legal texts, agreements and recommendations that will be submitted on Thursday to the committee at the ministerial level, Akhrif added.

In his opening remarks at this meeting, the Director-General of Arab and African Affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdelaziz bin Abdellah Al Matar, described the joint commission as a milestone in the process of privileged relations between the two kingdoms. The holding of this 13th session clearly demonstrates the "sincere" willingness of the two countries to consolidate bilateral relations in various fields, he said.

The holding of this session is in line with the sincere approach adopted by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His brother HM King Mohammed VI, to strengthen bilateral cooperation to meet the aspirations of the people of the two countries and serve their common interests.

The relations between the two countries are characterized by coordination and permanent consultation on all levels, to achieve peace, stability and prosperity for both peoples, Al Matar added.

The proceedings of the Morocco-Saudi Arabia Joint committee will continue Thursday at the level of foreign ministers of both countries. Agreements covering several areas will be signed on this occasion.

MAP 15 June 2022

