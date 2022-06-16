JOINT PRESS RELEASE: Launch of the Samoa Gender Partnership Program – an initiative of Tautua: Supporting Human Development for All

SAMOA, June 16 - 16 June 2022: Today the Governments of Samoa and Australia launched the Samoa Gender Partnership Program, the first initiative under the new eight-year partnership between the two governments, Tautua – Human Development for All.

Working closely with civil society and the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development, the Samoa Gender Partnership Program aims to enhance economic empowerment for women, reduce gender-based violence, and increase access to services for women experiencing violence. Four civil society partners – the Samoa Victim Support Group, the Samoa Family Health Association, Samoa Women Association of Growers and the Women In Business Development Inc – recently signed grant agreements as implementing partners under the Samoa Gender Partnership Program.

The Hon. Leota Laki Lamositele, Minister for Women, Community and Social Development, emphasised the important role of the Samoa Gender Partnership Program for his country’s recovery from the impacts of COVID-19. “As we move forward and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important that we continue to leverage strong partnerships and drive community engagement. The Samoa Gender Partnership Program has an important role to play in the months ahead,” said the Hon. Leota Laki Lamositele.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa, Her Excellency Ms Emily Luck, also spoke about the importance of this partnership in ensuring vulnerable women and girls are not left behind. “Australia is committed to working in partnership with Samoa to tackle some of the country’s most critical human development challenges. As Samoa continues to chart a course to recovery from the challenges of COVID, we know that women and girls – their status, their participation, their education, their safety – will be a vital part of that recovery. The Samoa Gender Partnership Program is an important part of the Tautua Program’s work across the country” said Ms Luck.

About Tautua – Human Development For All

The Tautua – Human Development for All Program is an eight-year partnership between the Government of Australia and the Government of Samoa to support Samoa’s priorities in human development and social inclusion as outlined in the Pathway for the Development of Samoa. Tautua will support collective action across sectors to address complex challenges in health, education, gender, disability and social protection.

