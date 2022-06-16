Submit Release
Press Release: Situational Report (11th June to 13th June, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, June 16 - Samoa’s Ministry of Health confirmed 75 COVID-19 positives cases in its latest situational report commencing from 11th of June to 13th of June 2022. There were 65 new community cases and 10 new imported cases, taking the total number of cases (community and border) to 14,497. There are six (6) patients currently in managed isolation and none at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Moto’otua hospital.

The Ministry continues to remind the public to wear facial masks, maintain social distance in public places, wash hands to maintain good personal hygiene to contain the spread of the virus and prevent new infections. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.

Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of the virus. Members of the public are strongly urged to get vaccinated and / or complete their recommended doses including boosters, urgently for protection. 

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 11th to 2:00pm June 13th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.

