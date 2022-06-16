The Friedmann Firm, LLC Opens New Office in Toledo, Ohio
Top-Rated Ohio Employment Law Firm Opens Toledo Office to Expand Reach in Ohio
We are opening the Toledo office to have a convenient location to meet clients in that area of Ohio, as we already take cases throughout the whole state and have several in that area.”TOLEDO, OHIO, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Friedmann Firm, LLC, an Ohio labor and employment law firm with a primary focus on the plaintiff’s employment law, opened their new office in Toledo, Ohio on June 6, 2022. The office is in a convenient location in Toledo, making it easy and accessible for residents within the city and the surrounding area to connect with The Friedmann Firm team for legal assistance.
— Rachel Sabo Friedmann
With offices already based in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, the new Toledo location will help expand the award-winning legal team’s reach to clients throughout the state. “We are opening the Toledo office to have a convenient location to meet clients in that area of Ohio, as we already take cases throughout the whole state and have several in that area,” said Rachel Sabo Friedmann, founding member of The Friedmann Firm. “We are trying to expand our reach in the state, in order to help more individuals that have workplace issues.”
The Toledo office will cover a number of areas of practice that include:
Employment law
Wrongful termination
Sexual Harassment
Employment Discrimination
Wage and Hour
Disability discrimination (ADA)
Severance negotiations
Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA)
FELA Claims
Whistleblower Law
Individuals who are interested in booking a free and confidential consultation with a member of The Friedmann Firm’s team can reach out to their Toledo office online or over the phone at 440-703-8550.
The Friedmann Firm handles a wide variety of employment-related issues for their clients that include FELA injury claims, wrongful termination, non-compete agreements, whistleblowing, class, and collective actions, and discrimination and harassment cases based on disability, race, religion, pregnancy, and military status, gender, and more. Their Toledo office will allow them to further assist Ohio clients that are in need of legal representation and assistance in all areas of employment law.
Comprised of an experienced team of Toledo employment lawyers who have been given the distinction of being named Super Lawyers Rising Star for consecutive years in a row, The Friedmann Firm has been representing clients in the Toledo area and across Ohio since 2012 with their aggressive and innovative approaches to representing their wide array of clients.
Their new Toledo office can be found at 5533 Southwyck Blvd, Suite 101, Toledo, OH 43614.
About The Friedmann Firm, LLC:
Founded in December 2012, The Friedmann Firm was started by Rachel Sabo Friedmann and Peter Friedmann right out of law school. The Friedmann Firm is an Ohio-based law firm that specializes in employment law. The team of employment attorneys represents clients from across the state of Ohio in cases that involve sexual harassment, the Fair Labor Standards Act, employment contracts, severance negotiations and agreements, equal compensation, and more.
The Friedmann Firm lawyers are familiar with handling cases that involve retaliation, harassment, wage and hour issues, and employee misclassification for clients across a variety of industries including healthcare, education, retail, hospitality, and more.
With a deep understanding of how stressful it can be for individuals to face workplace problems and unfair treatment, The Friedmann Firm team works to ensure that their client's rights are protected and that employers are held suitably accountable for any unlawful violations. With over 1,000 resolved cases, The Friedmann Firm works with clients to serve as legal representation and counsel on all manner of employment matters.
For more information on The Friedmann Firm and the labor and employment representation they provide, please visit our website.
Business Locations:
The Friedmann Firm, LLC
Columbus: 3740 Ridge Mill Dr, Hilliard, OH 43026
Cleveland: 9664 Akins Rd Building 2, Unit 1, North Royalton, OH 44133
Cincinnati: 201 E 5th St Suite 1900-1188, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Toledo: 5533 Southwyck Blvd Suite 101, Toledo, OH, 43614
URL: https://www.thefriedmannfirm.com/
Rachel Sabo Friedmann
The Friedmann Firm, LLC
+1 440-703-8550
info@thefriedmannfirm.com
