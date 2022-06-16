Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market size is then expected to grow to $3.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%. According to the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market research, the increasing prevalence of Kidney Stones, especially in the geriatric population is driving the market growth.

The urinary stone treatment devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of urinary stone treatment devices and related services which are used in the treatment and management of stones formed in the kidneys and urinary tract. Stones are made of minerals in the urine that form crystals and grow into stones. About 85% of the stones are made of calcium, and the remaining portion is composed of various substances including cysteine, uric acid, or struvite.

Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Companies in the industry are investing in advanced laser technology and robot-assisted surgeries to treat urolithiasis. Urolithiasis is a disease condition where calculi or stones are formed in the kidney, bladder, and urinary tract of the human body. According to the global urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market analysis, urolithiasis open surgeries are increasingly conducted with the help of minimally invasive procedures, advanced lasers, enhanced surgical tools, and robot-assisted devices to reduce hospitalization time, be less invasive and enable a shorter bladder catheterization time. For instance, Boston Scientific Co. is investing by way of an agreement with Lumenis, a company offering minimally-invasive clinical solutions, and holmium laser technology, to use and leverage the benefits of advanced laser technology.

Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Product: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Holmium Laser Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices, Stone Retrieval Devices, Ureteral Stents

By Stone Type: Calcium Stones, Struvite, Uric Acid, Cystine, Drug-Induced

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others

By Geography: The global urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, C.R. Bard, DirexGroup, Dornier MedTech, Bard Medical Division, Richard Wolf, Siemens Healthineers AG, Olympus Corporation, and Karl Storz.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

