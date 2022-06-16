Wound Care Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Wound Care Devices Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wound Care Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wound care devices market size is expected to grow from $49.56 billion in 2021 to $55.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. As per TBRC’s wound care devices market research the market size is then expected to grow to $82.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The wound care devices market consists of sales of wound care devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce wound care devices used to prevent wound infections and promote wound healing.

Global Wound Care Devices Market Trends

Combination dressings are increasingly being used to treat chronic wounds. The most widely used combination dressing is an antimicrobial agent and a biological material that together acts as a combination dressing. Combination dressings blend the chemical and physical properties of two or more types of wound dressing products to provide, waterproofing, anti-bacterial and viral infections, and skin-friendly capabilities.

Global Wound Care Devices Market Segments

By Type: Traditional Adhesive Dressings, Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Traditional Gauze Dressings, Advanced Wound Care Devices

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global wound care devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Wound Care Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wound care devices global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and global wound care devices market growth, wound care devices market share, wound care devices global market segments and geographies, wound care devices global market players, wound care devices global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The wound care devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wound Care Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Medtronic Inc., 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc, Cardinal Health, Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Henry Schein, Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Essity AB, Coloplast, and Integra Lifesciences.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

