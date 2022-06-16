Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Nephrology and Urology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the nephrology and urology devices market size is expected to grow from $15.85 billion in 2021 to $17.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The global nephrology and urology device market size is expected to grow to $23.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The increase in the patient pool due to the rising geriatric population globally contributed significantly to the nephrology and urology devices market growth during the historic period.

The nephrology and urology devices market consists of sales of nephrology and urology devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce nephrology and urology devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of kidney and genitourinary diseases.

Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Trends

The nephrology and urology market is witnessing a rise in new product launches. Due to the high competition in the market, many companies are investing in advanced technologies to widen product portfolios and increase their share in the market.

Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Segments

The global nephrology and urology devices market is segmented:

By Type: Dialysis Devices and Equipment, Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment, Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices and Equipment, Endoscopy Devices and Equipment

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global nephrology and urology devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Nephrology and Urology Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nephrology and urology devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global nephrology and urology devices market, nephrology and urology devices market share, nephrology and urology devices market segments and geographies, nephrology and urology devices market trends, nephrology and urology devices market players, nephrology and urology devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The nephrology and urology devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Nephrology and Urology Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Baxter International Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, Cook Group Incorporated, B. Braun Group, C. R. and Bard Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

