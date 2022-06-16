Dental Equipment and Supplies Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dental Equipment and Supplies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dental equipment and supplies market size is then expected to grow to $36.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

The dental equipment and supplies market consists of sales of dental equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce dental equipment and supplies.

Global Dental Equipment and Supplies Market Trends

The dental industry is continuously incorporating advanced technologies for the manufacturing of dentures to drive the global dental equipment and supplies market growth. Digital dentures deal with workflow involved in the fabrication of dentures which are prosthetic devices meant to replace missing teeth. This process utilizes software modules such as computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) and materials to create precision-fitted dentures in short durations. The inclusion of this concept allows dental technicians to fabricate prostheses using material discs with quicker design time and better fit. Companies that offer digital dentures include AvaDent, DENTCA, Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach.

Global Dental Equipment and Supplies Market Segments

The global dental equipment and supplies market is segmented:

By Type: Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Dental Devices and Equipment, Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices and Equipment, Dental Surgical Devices and Equipment

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global dental equipment and supplies market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global dental equipment and supplies market report here

Dental Equipment and Supplies Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dental equipment and supplies global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global dental equipment and supplies market, dental equipment and supplies global market share, dental equipment and supplies global market segments and geographies, dental equipment and supplies global market players, dental equipment and supplies market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dental equipment and supplies market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dental Equipment and Supplies Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Carestream Health, 3M, Straumann.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

