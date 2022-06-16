With 6.6% CAGR, Sportswear Market to Worth USD 267.61 Billion by 2028 | Rising Health Consciousness To Bolster Market Growth

Companies covered in sportswear market report are Puma SE, Inc (Germany), Umbro Ltd (U.K.), Adidas AG (Germany), Nike, Inc (U.S.), Columbia Sportswear Company (U.S.), Under Armour Inc (U.S.), Anta Sports Products Limited (China), Lululemon Athletica Inc (Canada), Fila Holdings Corp (South Korea), Li Ning Company Limited (China), and other players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune,India, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sportswear market is projected to grow during the projected period due to the increasing awareness about healthy lifestyles and regular workout activities. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Sportswear Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the sportswear market size was USD 160.61 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 170.94 billion in 2021 to USD 267.61 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the 2021-2028 period.

COVID-19 Impact:

Restrictions On Non-Essential Goods Hampered The Market Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic harshly affected the apparel industry due to disrupted supply chains and restricted manufacturing and production operations. The government imposed strict restrictions on travel activities which hampered the product shipments. The halt on manufacturing and production units affected the productivity and profitability of leading companies in the market. The clothing time falls under non-essential services completely restricted during the initial lockdown phase. These factors affected the global sportswear market growth during the pandemic period.

Sportswear Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 160.61 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 267.61 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.6% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2017 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Puma SE, Inc (Germany), Umbro Ltd (U.K.), Adidas AG (Germany), Nike, Inc (U.S.), Columbia Sportswear Company (U.S.), Under Armour Inc (U.S.), Anta Sports Products Limited (China), Lululemon Athletica Inc (Canada), Fila Holdings Corp (South Korea), Li Ning Company Limited (China) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Report Coverage:

The report highlights recent developments and trends in the market along with the drivers and restraints affecting the global market growth during the projected period. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market development and expansion is discussed further in this report. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the regional information on segmented market areas and the leading market players in respective regions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Health Consciousness To Bolster Market Growth

The market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for smart sportswear. Also, female participation in various outdoor sports activities is expected to bolster the market growth. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among the population is projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the availability of counterfeit products may hinder market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Global Market Due To Rapid Development

North America holds the dominant global sportswear market share, where the regional market stood at USD 72.82 billion in 2020. The rapid development in the recreational industry in this region is a major growth factor.

Asia Pacific holds the second-largest market share due to the increasing government investment in the sports sector. Furthermore, the rising participation of adults and children in various sports activities is expected to drive regional market growth.

Segments:

Apparel Segment to Lead the Market Due to Rising Sports Activities

By product type, the market is trifurcated into footwear, apparel, and wearables. The apparel segment dominates the global market share due to the rising conduction of several sports activities.

Men Segment To Dominate Global Market Due To High Involvement in Adventurous Sports

Based on end-users, the market is divided into men, women, and children. The increasing engagement by men in adventurous sports activities bolsters the segmental growth.

Retail Stores Segment To Hold Leading Position During The Forecast Period

On the basis of distribution channels, the market is categorized into e-commerce and retail stores. Retail stores lead the global market due to the rising number of well-known brands in developed and developing countries.

Finally, by geography, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Introducing New Sports Apparel Allows Key Companies To Enhance Their Product Portfolio

The prominent market players focus on introducing new product ranges to improve their portfolio and meet customer needs. Also, the companies consider forming strategic alliances, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, and partnerships to strengthen their market position and expand their business reach globally.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Sportswear Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type(Value) Footwear Apparel Wearables By End-User (Value) Men Women Children By Distribution Channel (Value) E-commerce Stores Retail Stores By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Key Industry Developments:

September 2021: Eastbay and Champs Sports announced the launch of a new apparel line, Eastbay Performance. The line includes compression products including tops, tanks and tights, tees, jackets and shorts for training, and casual wear of fleece pants and hoodies.

Eastbay and Champs Sports announced the launch of a new apparel line, Eastbay Performance. The line includes compression products including tops, tanks and tights, tees, jackets and shorts for training, and casual wear of fleece pants and hoodies. October 2019: Puma SE Inc declared the launch of its apparel collection through the partnership with Cloud9.

