Global Motorcycle And Bicycle Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the motorcycle and bicycle market size is expected to grow from $67.03 billion in 2021 to $72.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The global motorcycle and bicycle market size is expected to grow to $98.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Advances in technology are expected to be a continued driver of motorcycle and bicycle market growth in the forecast period.

The motorcycle, bicycles, and parts market consist of sales of motorcycle, bicycles, and parts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce motorcycles, scooters, tricycles, and similar equipment and parts.

Global Motorcycle And Bicycle Market Trends

Bicycle manufacturers are increasingly investing in the manufacture of electric bicycles that operate using rechargeable batteries. These electric bicycles serve as an eco-friendly, low-cost mode of transportation and can also be used for recreational bicycle trips, shopping, and errands. Major players are also investing in new electric bicycles equipped with internet and GPS features.

Global Motorcycle And Bicycle Market Segments

The global motorcycle and bicycle market is segmented:

By Type: Motorcycles and Parts, Bicycles and Parts, Motor Scooters, Others

By Propulsion Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric

By Distribution Channel: Independent Retailers, Online Sales

By Geography: The global motorcycle and bicycle market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides motorcycle and bicycle global market overviews, motorcycle and bicycle global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the motorcycle and bicycle global market, motorcycle and bicycle global market share, motorcycle and bicycle global market segments and geographies, motorcycle and bicycle global market players, motorcycle and bicycle global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The motorcycle and bicycle market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Honda Motor Co Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Harley-Davidson Inc., TVS Motor Company Limited, Suzuki Motor Corp, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Accell Group N.V, and Toyota Tsusho.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

