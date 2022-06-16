ENT Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

ENT Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘ENT Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ENT devices market size is expected to grow from $27.1 billion in 2021 to $30.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The global ENT device market size is then expected to grow to $44.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. Favorable government decisions and increased healthcare spending increased the demand for healthcare services and this drove the demand for ENT devices during this period.

The global ENT devices market consists of sales of ENT devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce ENT devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of ear, nose, and throat diseases.

Global ENT Devices Market Trends

ENT device manufacturers are investing in technologies to develop user-friendly and non-invasive equipment. They are continuously investing funds and resources into R&D to increase the scope of their devices.

Global ENT Devices Market Segments

The global ENT devices market is segmented:

By Type: Hearing Aid Devices and Equipment, Hearing Diagnostic Devices and Equipment, ENT Surgical Devices and Equipment, Hearing Implants, Voice Prosthesis Devices and Equipment, Nasal Splints

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global ENT devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

ENT Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ENT devices global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and ENT devices global market growth, ENT devices global market share, ENT devices market segments and geographies, ENT devices market players, ENT devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ENT devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s ENT Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sonova Holdings AG, William Demant Holdings A/S, Medtronic Inc., GN Store Nord A/S, Cochlear Limited, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co KG, Merck & Co, and Smith & Nephew plc. Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

