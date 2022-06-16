Medical Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical equipment market size is expected to grow from $574.46 billion in 2021 to $640.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. As per TBRC’s medical equipment market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $939.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%. The rise in sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles, and changing consumer preferences are affecting the disease profile of the world population and this is increasing the demand for medical devices used in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of several diseases, thereby driving the demand for medical equipment.

Want to learn more on the medical equipment market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3157&type=smp

The global medical devices market consists of sales of medical equipment or devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture medical equipment or devices used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of medical conditions.

Global Medical Equipment Market Trends

Device performance and patient data are available to healthcare service providers and are helping them to improve patient monitoring and overall care quality. Some companies are integrating medical device data with EMR (Electronic Medical Records) to improve transparency and collaboration. As consumer wearables are becoming more common, patient data volumes are increasing and companies are investing in deploying data management, warehousing, and security technologies.

Global Medical Equipment Market Segments

The global medical equipment market is segmented:

By Type: In-Vitro Diagnostics, Dental Equipment and Supplies, Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Cardiovascular Devices, Hospital Supplies, Surgical Equipment, Orthopedic Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Diabetes Care Devices, Nephrology and Urology Devices, ENT Devices, Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices, Neurology Devices, Wound Care Devices

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare, Diagnostics Centers, Others

By Geography: The global medical equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global medical equipment market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-equipment-global-market-report

Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical equipment market overviews, medical equipment market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical equipment market, medical equipment market share, medical equipment market segments and geographies, medical equipment market players, medical equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Medtronic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton Dickinson, Siemens AG, STRYKER CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-lasers-global-market-report

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-medical-imaging-devices-global-market-report

Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-equipment-maintenance-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/