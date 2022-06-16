Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the diagnostic imaging equipment market size is expected to grow from $45.11 billion in 2021 to $48.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The global diagnostic imaging market size is then expected to grow to $61.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The global diagnostic imaging equipment market consists of sales of diagnostic imaging equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce diagnostic imaging equipment used in the diagnosis of various diseases.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Trends

Portable diagnostic equipment is expected to be a fast-growing segment, and competitors are focusing on developing new and innovative portable equipment during the forecast period. Owing to their ease of use and point-of-care applications, their adoption rates are steadily increasing not only for emergency and intensive care units in hospitals, but also as a part of home care organizations. There is also a growing need for portable devices in the emergency care units for easy and quick usage, faster interventions for acute events, and better monitoring.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Segments

The global diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented:

By Type: X-Ray Systems Devices and Equipment, Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices and Equipment, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Equipment, Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides diagnostic imaging equipment global market overviews, diagnostic imaging equipment global market analysis and forecasts market size and diagnostic imaging equipment market growth, diagnostic imaging equipment market share, diagnostic imaging equipment market segments and geographies, diagnostic imaging equipment market players, diagnostic imaging equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global diagnostic imaging equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, General Electric Company, Elekta, Carestream Health, Inc, Exact Sciences, Hologic, Inc., and Stryker Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

