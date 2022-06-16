Cardiovascular Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cardiovascular devices market size is expected to grow from $53.44 billion in 2021 to $59.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The global cardiovascular device market size is then expected to grow to $85.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The global cardiovascular devices market consists of sales of cardiovascular devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce cardiovascular devices used in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases.

Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Trends

Leadless pacemakers are being used for certain medical conditions such as slow heart rate (bradycardia), as they provide a less-invasive alternative to conventional pacemakers. A leadless pacemaker is a self-contained device that is inserted in the right ventricle of the heart without incisional access, leads, or a surgical pocket. Furthermore, the medical procedure for a leadless pacemaker can be performed in under 30 minutes, with few postprocedural restrictions. These devices are gaining popularity as they eliminate complications related to lead placement which includes cardiac perforation, pneumothorax, and lead dislodgement.

Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Segments

The global cardiovascular devices market is segmented:

By Type: Cardiovascular Surgery Devices and Equipment, Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices and Equipment, Interventional Cardiology Devices and Equipment, Defibrillator Devices and Equipment, Peripheral Vascular Devices and Equipment, Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices and Equipment, Electrophysiology Devices and Equipment, Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global cardiovascular devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Edwards Lifesciences, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, Getinge Group, Teleflex Inc., and Becton Dickinson.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

