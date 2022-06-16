Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2029 | Argus Control Systems Limited
greenhouse horticulture market which was valued at 17.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 63.12 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.4%PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenhouse horticulture is growing crops in a transparent structure to provide the plants with a customized growth environment. Greenhouses can change environmental parameters like light, humidity, temperature, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions while also protecting crops from pests. An all-inclusive Greenhouse Horticulture market research report is comprehensive and object-oriented which is structured with the grouping of an admirable industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and most modern tools and technology. To acquire knowhow of market landscape, brand awareness, latest trends, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour, this finest market research report is very crucial. An outstanding Greenhouse Horticulture report covers all the studies and estimations that are involved in the method of standard market research analysis.
Several market analysis factors include industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, and company market share analysis. This market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The reliable Greenhouse Horticulture market report is of huge importance in many aspects for better understanding of the market which lead to sky-scraping business growth.
Top Leading Players
Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Rough Brothers, Inc (U.S), LOGIQS BV (Netherland), Hort Americas (U.S), Netafim (Israel), Priva Holding BV (Netherlands), Richel Group (U.S), Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV (Netherlands), Top Greenhouses (Israel), Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV (Netherlands), Batenburg Techniek (Netherlands), DALSEM (Netherlands), Certhon (Netherlands)
Greenhouse Horticulture Market Scenario
Europe is currently the largest greenhouse horticulture market, accounting for the largest share of global revenue. The Netherlands is the world leader in greenhouse horticulture, accounting for a sizable portion of the global flower industry. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to account for a comparatively higher revenue share in the global greenhouse horticulture market over the next few years, owing to the market's significant contribution from China and other developing countries in the region. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa market is expected to remain a major revenue contributor to the global market over the forecast period.
Greenhouse Horticulture Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increase in adoption of horticulture practices
Significant increase in the agriculture business, as well as the increasing adoption of sustainable horticulture methods, are two key factors driving market growth. In addition, the development of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled lighting systems is propelling the market growth.
Adoption of robotic technologies by the farmers
Photoperiodic and supplemental lighting in horticulture lighting solutions stimulates photosynthesis in plants. These LED-based solutions can also be remotely adjusted, collect data using machine learning (ML) algorithms, and longer operational life.
Significant increase in the agriculture business, as well as the increasing adoption of sustainable horticulture methods, are two key factors driving market growth. Farmers and other horticulture workers detect diseases and pests in produce using sensor technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Other factors, such as significant R&D and the implementation of favourable government regulations to support greenhouse horticulture, are likely to fuel the market even more.
Opportunity
Due to a continual increase in flower consumption, floriculture has become one of the most important commercial trades in agriculture. As a result, commercial floriculture has evolved into a high-tech activity carried out in a regulated climatic environment. In emerging countries like India, floriculture is seen as a high-growth industry. In terms of export, commercial floriculture is becoming increasingly important.
Restraints
Greenhouse crops require specific environmental conditions to thrive. To grow, they need optimal light and water quality. The levels of nutrition plants need should be constantly managed and gradually adjusted to the appropriate levels based on the growth stage of each crop.
Greenhouse Horticulture Market Split By Segments:
Greenhouse horticulture market is segmented on the basis of material, product, technology and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
Material
Plastic
Glass
Product
Grow Bags
Greenhouse Films
Wind Break and Shelter Nets
Horticulture Twines
Others
Technology
Heating System
Cooling System
Others
Application
Edibles
Ornamentals
Significant Features and Key Highlights of the Reports:
>> Changing market dynamics of the industry
>> Recent industry trends and developments
>> Competitive landscape of Greenhouse Horticulture Industry
>> Strategies of key players and product offerings
>> Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
>> Detailed overview of Market
>> In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
>> Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.
SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are two of the standard, and full-proof methods used here to carry out the market research study and formulate a particular Greenhouse Horticulture market report. This report is uncommonly important for planning the techniques identified with creation, item dispatches, costing, stock, buying and promoting. By uncovering the best market openings, creative data is presented to succeed on the lookout. This solid report has fitting answers for the intricate business difficulties and starts an easy dynamic interaction. Thus, Greenhouse Horticulture market survey report aids to concentrate on the more important aspects of the market.
