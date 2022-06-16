Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size 2028 - Rising Demand for Protein-based Foods Drives Industry Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

Rising demand for protein-based foods and concerns about need for safety of dairy products are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data published a new report titled global Dairy Processing Equipment Market research report that delivers a close watch on changing market trends as well as the size of individual segments, and overall industry outlook. The detailed elaboration of the global Dairy Processing Equipment market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.

Rising number of animal husbandry activities globally is one of the major factors contributing to increase in demand for dairy processing equipment. As animal nutrition and selective breeding techniques have advanced, the amount of milk obtained from a single cow has also increased significantly, further increasing demand for such products. According to a report published by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, approximately 150 million households worldwide are involved in milk production.

The global Dairy Processing Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 14.81 Billion in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The global Dairy Processing Equipment sector transforms raw milk from the farm into finished consumer products for the retail industry. Additionally, with advancements in animal nutrition and selective breeding, the amount of milk obtained from an individual cow has increased to a great extent, further increasing the demand for such products.

Key Players:

Key participants include GEA Group (Germany), SPX Flow (US), The Krones Group (Germany), Tetra Laval (Switzerland), Alfa Laval(Sweden), JBT Corporation(US), IMA Group(Italy), IDMC Limited (India), Feldmeier (US), Coperion (Germany).

The report has been formulated through extensive research and provides insights into the paradigm shifts observed in the market to assist readers maximize on their investments and capitalize on the recent development and competitive landscape of the global market. The report is an exhaustive assessment of the crucial aspects of the market including key geographical regions, technology, product types, application spectrum, key companies operating in the market, and overall industry overview.

The report offers a thorough analysis of the regions with regards to production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, technological and product advancements, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, consumer behavior shifts, and presence of key market players in each region. The report also covers a comprehensive country-wise analysis to impart better understanding of the scope and growth of the market.

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

• Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

• What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

• What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Dairy Processing Equipment market?

• What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

• What is the projected growth rate of the global Dairy Processing Equipment market?

Market Segmentation:

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Homogenizers

• Pasteurizers

• Separators

• Evaporators & Dryers

• Membrane Filtration Equipment

• Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Cheese

• Processed Milk

• Cream

• Protein Concentrates

• Milk Powder & Others

Distribution Channel Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hypermarkets

• Food Specialty Stores

• Retail Stores

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Further Key Findings From The Report Suggest:

• The global industry is growing at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America, with 5.5% and 5.3% CAGR, respectively. High demand for these foods and their easy availability is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

• As of 2018, Cheese application segment is the dominating segment in the Dairy Processing Equipment which holds 35.1% of the global sector. Asia Pacific region is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and North American regions.

• In this processing industry, the machinery is the main part of any plant which performs various operations like storing milk, pasteurization, homogenizing and others.

• Processing of these products increases the shelf life and enhances the taste resulting in high demand for processed foods like cheese, butter, cream, yogurt, flavored milk and much more.

• Owing to high nutritional value, the adoption of dairy items in the diet of the people across the globe has increased greatly. This is expected to drive the sectoral growth of this industry.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

