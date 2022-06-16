Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2022–2028

Reports And Data

Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size – USD 14.93 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 8.9%, Trend – Advancement in technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market size is expected to reach USD 29.63 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid market revenue growth of point of use water treatment systems can be attributed to their benefits, such as easy availability of clean drinking water and reduced cases of water-borne diseases.

Point of use water treatment systems are installed in residential and non-residential places where water is utilized for various purposes, and these systems are considered an ideal solution for the final stage of water purification at home or in small commercial buildings. In general, these systems offer complete water purification, from water softening to removing harmful contaminants.

Smart water purification systems have emerged as a new technological trend in the water treatment industry due to the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT). These smart purifiers have been specifically designed to substitute conventional reverse osmosis and ultraviolet water purification systems. They are compact and can dispense water with just a click. Further, they are convenient for use with smartphones. They give notifications to the user regarding replacement of filter components before their expiry. The wastewater that comes out from water treatment systems can be used for washing utensils. All these benefits are expected to increase adoption of such technologically advanced water purification systems, which in turn, is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Culligan International Company, Honeywell International, Pentair, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Koninklijke Philips N.V., EcoWater Systems, A.O.Smith, Unilever, Amway Inc., Eureka Forbes, and Tata Chemicals.

Market Overview:

Businesses involved in the discovery, production, and processing of raw resources are classified as part of the basic materials sector. Mining and metal refining, chemical goods, and forestry products are all part of this industry.

The enterprises that supply the majority of the materials needed in building are found in this sector. As a result, the companies and their stocks are sensitive to business cycle shifts. When the economy is robust, they tend to thrive.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By device, the countertop unit segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2020. Countertop units can remove a wide range of harmful water pollutants. They need minimal maintenance and fewer filter changes. They are also widely used in various places due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of use.

Point of use water treatment systems are easy to use and install. They also take up little space. Demand for such systems is growing due to deteriorating water quality, growing urbanization, and a surge in the incidence of water-borne diseases across the globe.

By application, the residential segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2020. Rise in global population and increase in the number of residential construction projects are driving revenue growth of this segment. Further, demand for point of use water treatment systems is also expected to increase in non-residential areas like industries, healthcare facilities, stadiums, airports, and railway stations due to increasing need for clean drinking water in these places.

The point of use water treatment systems market in Asia-Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to growing urbanization and various government initiatives for providing safe and clean drinking water to common people in the region. Rising cases of water-borne diseases are also driving people to install point of use water treatment systems. Further, presence of a large population in Asia-Pacific is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

In August 2021, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, in partnership with BDT Capital Partners, announced the purchase of water treatment company Culligan International. Culligan is known to provide products and services for water filtration and treatment and operate through facilities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Qatar in the Middle East.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global point of use water treatment systems market based on device, technology, application, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Faucet-Mounted Filters

Tabletop pitchers

Countertop Units

Under-the-sink Filters

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

