Folding Cartons Market Worth USD 134,801.20 Million by 2030 at 4.70% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Folding Cartons Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Wall Construction (Single-wall Corrugated Sheet, Double-wall Corrugated Packaging, Triple-wall Corrugated Packaging), By End-User (Healthcare, Household, Personal Care and Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folding Cartons Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Folding Cartons Market Information by Wall Construction, End User, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.70% CAGR to reach USD 134,801.20 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Folding cartons are made of paperboard, and the vast availability and inexpensive cost of paperboard make them a popular packaging solution among end-use industries. Furthermore, compared to bulkier packaging solutions, folding cartons may be created in various sizes depending on the end-use application, which further attracts end-user industries to the packaging. The folding carton packaging solution is the most cost-effective packaging choice, and it can be produced in a variety of sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. The increasing demand for frozen or chilled food, cigarettes, and dry food worldwide significantly impacts the folding carton industry's growth. In the folding cartons sector, sustainability and recyclability have become increasingly significant. Manufacturers are developing carton fibers derived from responsibly managed forests and trees. These fibers are gaining traction as a viable replacement for fossil polymers and other non-renewable materials.

Established packaging firms are progressively investing in recyclable folding cartons to reduce environmental impact. Thanks to tamper-evident closures and labeling, consumers and vendors can tell if a product has been tampered with or previously opened. Holographic seals and labels with high-end printing capabilities that are difficult to copy are being used by packaging companies. Manufacturers can track the movement of their items using other overt authentication technologies such as customized 2D and QR codes.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5014

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size 2030: USD 134,801.20 Million CAGR 4.70% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Wall Construction, End User And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The increasing preferences for bio gradable packaging Sustainability and availability of these folding cartons have propelled potential end-user applications

Market Competitive Landscape:

The top companies in the folding cartons market are:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Amcor Limited

Schur Pack Germany GmbH

Westrock Company

PaperWorks

Georgia-Pacific LLC

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.

Sonoco Products Company

Multi Packaging Solutions Inc.

Rengo Co. Ltd.,

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market for folding cartons is booming due to rising consumer preferences for biodegradable packaging and rising product values for products packed in biodegradable packaging. Furthermore, the potential benefits of folding cartons, such as their sustainability and availability, have prompted potential end-user applications to employ folding cartons, boosting the exponential development of the folding cartons sector. Manufacturers are hard at work, creating various designs to meet the demands of end-user applications. In addition, packaging material makers are leaning toward providing package materials with high printability and rigidity and advanced tracking technologies like RFID and others.

Since folding cartons are suitable carriers of these tracking technologies, the folding cartons market is likely to grow at a healthy pace throughout the forecast period. The innovations in the folding cartons industry are presenting profitable chances for the overall expansion of the folding cartons industry by bringing in a variety of positive attributes while giving better aesthetic value and protection at a reasonable price point.

Market Restraints:

The price fluctuation of wood pulp or other raw materials used in the manufacturing of folding cartons is one of the primary restrictions on the folding cartons market's growth. Unanticipated orders and periodic variations in box amounts are causing problems in the manufacturing facilities. The significant barriers to developing the folding cartons market are installing packing equipment and other critical obstacles. The paper industry's issues affect the overall expansion of the folding cartons market. Paper is an indispensable raw material for the manufacture of folding cartons. Hence a fall in paper output impacts the folding carton market's growth. Scarcities and weak infrastructure in emerging nations are substantial obstacles to the folding carton industry's overall expansion.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Folding Cartons: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/folding-cartons-market-5014

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID pandemic has wreaked havoc on the supply chain and demand in various industries. Furthermore, the restricted availability of raw materials required by manufacturing companies, workforce shortages, and other challenges have caused substantial disruption in the industrial sector's core business processes. Consumer goods and electronics demand has been diminished due to these issues. The rising number of emergencies worldwide has reduced demand for a variety of products and services. Because of these factors, they no longer need to be packed and sent. As a result, the overall expansion of the folding cartons industry has slowed dramatically.

However, during the pandemic, the utilization of health supplies and food increased, propelling the folding cartons industry's total expansion. During the pandemic, the transportation and packaging sectors were only functioning for the most needed items and services, which positively impacted the folding cartons market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Wall Construction

The double-wall corrugated packaging is estimated to take the lead in the forecast period.

By End User

The Healthcare segment is estimated to control a significant portion of the overall market.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5014

Regional Insights

North America currently has the most significant market share in the folding cartons business, owing to the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging materials and the increased adoption of innovative technologies in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific area is seeing significant growth in the folding cartons business, with China being the largest consumer of packaged goods due to its convenience and aesthetic value. Furthermore, Chinese customers are more oriented toward packaged items, propelling the folding cartons market forward.

Furthermore, the low manufacturing costs in China are creating profitable chances for the folding cartons market. Additionally, the rising demand for convenient food and packaging sectors and goods is propelling the overall growth of the folding cartons market. The Asia-Pacific area is a crucial producer of electronics and electrical equipment, which helps move the folding carton sector forward. Furthermore, government organizations in the region have restricted the use of single-use plastic packaging; as a result, the use of sustainable packaging has expanded.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5014

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry , by Market Research Future:

Thermoform Packaging Market , By Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Aluminum), Type (Blister Packaging, Skin Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Others), Heat Seal Coating (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt-Based), Application and Region - Forecast 2030

Retail E-commerce Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Corrugated Boxes, Protective packaging, Security envelopes, Tapes & labels, and others), by Application (Electronics & Consumer goods, Apparel & Accessories, Home furnishing, Auto Parts, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Personal care, and others) and by Region - Global Forecast To 2030

Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market by Type (Corrugated Boxes, Boxboard, Paper bags), by Grade (Folding boxboard, Solid bleached sulfate, White line chipboard, Coated Unbleached Kraft board and others), by Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com