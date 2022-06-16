Paper and Pulp Market Demand 2030 - Increased Use of Paper Bags for Packing and Wrapping Goods Drives Industry Growth

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global paper & pulp market size is expected to reach USD 740.76 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increased demand for paper and pulp from packaging and printing industries and increased use of recycled pulp (deinked pulp) in the production of newsprint, facial tissues, toilet paper, and other products contribute to market revenue growth. The paper and pulp market is the world's largest forest-based industry.

Steady market revenue growth in paper and pulp owing to the increased utilization of paper and pulp in various applications such as packaging, construction, sanitary paper, printing, and others. Paper and pulp are lignocellulosic fibrous materials made by chemically or physically extracting cellulose fibers from wood, fiber crops, waste paper, or rags. Rapid expansion of food and beverage packaging industry has raised the demand for paper and pulp, supporting market revenue growth. Furthermore, booming printing industry is expected to significantly impact the paper and pulp industry growth during the forecast period. However, rising digitalization and fluctuating raw material supply is expected to hinder the paper and pulp demand during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

By application, packaging segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of paper packaging in the food & beverage, personal care, and cosmetics sectors, and retail & e-commerce sector is a key driver of packaging segment revenue growth.

Pulping is one of the most significant and versatile procedures in paper production because it allows for simple separation and removal of cellulose fibers and contaminants. The increasing usage of the chemical pulping process in the manufacturing of high-quality white paper and diverse paperboard products is a major factor contributing to the chemical segment revenue growth.

Paper & pulp market in Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR in 2020 because of the expanding paper and pulp industry, particularly in countries such as China, which is the world's largest producer of paper. The rising usage of paperboard and cellulose-based goods in healthcare, automotive, and construction industries, as well as expanding trend of e-commerce, are considerably supporting market revenue growth in the region.

Key companies profiled in the report are:

Companies profiled in global paper & pulp market report include International Paper, Georgia-Pacific, Weyerhaeuser Company, Stora Enso, Kimberly-Clark Corp, UPM, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd., Oji Paper Co., Ltd., and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

The report offers extensive summary of the top companies and also provides strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants to provide a competitive edge to the readers. The reports were collected using primary and secondary research methodologies.

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Paper and Pulp market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Market Segmentation:

By Raw Material Type Outlook:

• Wood-based

• Agro-based

• Recycled fiber-based

By Pulping Method Outlook:

• Mechanical

• Chemical

By Application Outlook:

• Packaging

o Food

o Healthcare

o Beverage

o Others

• Printing Industry

o Commercial Printing

o Packaging Printing

o Publication Printing

• Consumer

o Construction

o Residential

o Non- Residential

o Infrastructure

• Others

Finally, all aspects of the Paper and Pulp market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

