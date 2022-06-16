Submit Release
Arrest Made in Burglary Two and Theft One Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two and Theft One offenses that occurred in the Second District.

 

  • Burglary Two: On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 4:17 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1100 block of 15th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-067-012
  • Theft One: On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm, the suspect entered an office building in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-076-540
  • Burglary Two: On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 6:45 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-076-675
  • Theft One: On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 10:08 pm, the suspect entered an office building in the 1300 block of K Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-077-951

 

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for a parole violation, 56 year-old Vernon Daniels, of Northeast, DC, was arrested. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, he was charged with the above offenses.

 

 

###

 

 

