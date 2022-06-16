Arrest Made in Burglary Two and Theft One Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two and Theft One offenses that occurred in the Second District.

Burglary Two : On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 4:17 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1100 block of 15th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-067-012

Theft One: On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm, the suspect entered an office building in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-076-540

Burglary Two: On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 6:45 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-076-675