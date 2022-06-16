Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,510 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Violation Conditions of Release & Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5002458

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2022 @ 2232 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Brighton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation Conditions of Release & Criminal Threatening

 

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Guckin

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

                                   

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/14/2022 at approximately 2232 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a threatening complaint at a residence located on Railroad St in the Town of Brighton, VT. Troopers responded and spoke with the complainant, Lynda Hebert, 49 of Brighton, about the incident. Hebert stated her neighbor, Kevin Guckin, 57 of Brighton, had come home and began to threaten her and Neil Yates’, 48 of Brighton.  Troopers met and spoke with Guckin about the incident. Troopers detected a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from Guckin’s person and he reported to have consumed alcohol. It was later discovered Guckin had active court ordered conditions of release to not drink alcohol. Guckin was subsequently arrested and transported back to the Derby Barracks for processing. Guckin was later issued a citation and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on the condition of he had to have a .000 % BAC.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Essex Court District

LODGED: Yes

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Violation Conditions of Release & Criminal Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.