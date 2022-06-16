Derby Barracks / Violation Conditions of Release & Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002458

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2022 @ 2232 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Brighton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation Conditions of Release & Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Kevin Guckin

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/14/2022 at approximately 2232 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a threatening complaint at a residence located on Railroad St in the Town of Brighton, VT. Troopers responded and spoke with the complainant, Lynda Hebert, 49 of Brighton, about the incident. Hebert stated her neighbor, Kevin Guckin, 57 of Brighton, had come home and began to threaten her and Neil Yates’, 48 of Brighton. Troopers met and spoke with Guckin about the incident. Troopers detected a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from Guckin’s person and he reported to have consumed alcohol. It was later discovered Guckin had active court ordered conditions of release to not drink alcohol. Guckin was subsequently arrested and transported back to the Derby Barracks for processing. Guckin was later issued a citation and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on the condition of he had to have a .000 % BAC.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Essex Court District

LODGED: Yes

MUG SHOT: Included