Derby Barracks/ Retail Theft; Unlawful Trespass; Conditions of Release Violation x2 arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002479

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/16/2022 at 0021 hours & 0129 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation x2; Unlawful Trespass & Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Jessica Lavoie

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: Maplefields

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/16/22, at approximately 0021 hours, the store clerk at Maplefields located in Orleans Village reported a female had entered the store and t left the store with items she hadn't paid for. The clerk identified the female as Jessica Lavoie. At approximately 0129 hours, the same Clerk reported Lavoie had entered the store and left without paying for additional items. It was learned through investigation Lavoie had taken approximately $100.00 worth of food and beverage items from the store and Lavoie had been previously trespassed from the store. Lavoie also has a court ordered curfew. Lavoie was located and issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court on 8/9/2022 at 1000 hours.

Lodged – Location: N/A

Bail: N/A

Mug Shot: NA

Court Date/Time: 8/9/22 at 1000 AM

Court: Orleans