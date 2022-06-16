Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Retail Theft; Unlawful Trespass; Conditions of Release Violation x2 arrest

CASE#: 22A5002479

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Abigail Drew                        

 

STATION:  Derby                    

 

CONTACT#: 334-8881 

 

  

 

DATE/TIME: 6/16/2022 at 0021 hours & 0129 hours 

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Orleans, VT 

 

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation x2; Unlawful Trespass & Retail Theft

 

  

 

ACCUSED:  Jessica Lavoie                                        

 

AGE: 23

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

  

 

VICTIM: Maplefields

 

  

 

            On 6/16/22, at approximately 0021 hours, the store clerk at Maplefields located in Orleans Village reported a female had entered the store and t left the store with items she hadn't paid for. The clerk identified the female as Jessica Lavoie. At approximately 0129 hours, the same Clerk reported Lavoie had entered the store and left without paying for additional items. It was learned through investigation Lavoie had taken approximately $100.00 worth of food and beverage items from the store and Lavoie had been previously trespassed from the store. Lavoie also has a court ordered curfew. Lavoie was located and issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court on 8/9/2022 at 1000 hours.

 

 

Lodged – Location: N/A

 

Bail: N/A

 

Mug Shot: NA

 

Court Date/Time: 8/9/22 at 1000 AM

 

Court: Orleans

 

 

