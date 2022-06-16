Network Traffic Analyzer Market is close to US$ 6.6 Billion with CAGR of 9.5% from 2022-2032|CA Technologies, Colasoft

Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Network Traffic Analyzer Market Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast To 2032

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Traffic Analyzer Market 2022

The global Network Traffic Analyzer Market is likely to grow vigorously in the upcoming period. The market would show inclination towards privacy-enhancing computation over the period of time. Loads of privacy-protection techniques are bound to be used for allowing extraction of value from the data. This would be the scene with ICT vertical in the next 10 years.

The global network traffic analyzer market is expected to garner US$ 6.6 Billion by 2032. The global network traffic analyzer market is estimated at a 9.7% growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2032. U.S is projected at US$ 2.3 Billion while exhibiting a 9.5% CAGR from 2022-2032.

In today’s networks, traffic analysis should be conducted not only up to Layer 2 (SNMP – the number of bytes transferred, or the number of packets transferred at the level of the device interface), but also on Layers 3 and 4. There are a number of tools that can be used for traffic analysis.

They are divided into those that require specialized hardware and those that are based on software solutions that are not dependent on the hardware. The solutions that rely on hardware are rather expensive than the software ones.

Network analyzer captures the network traffic and inspect it closely to determine what is happening on the network. Two monitoring techniques of network traffic analyzers are Router Based, and Non-Router Based. Monitoring functionalities that are built-into the routers themselves and do not require additional installation of hardware or software are referred to as Router Based techniques.

Non-Router based techniques require additional hardware and software to be installed and provide greater flexibility.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, Colasoft, Genie Networks, HPE, Ipswitch, Kentik, Manageengine, Netscout Systems, Nokia, Plixer, Solarwinds and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Network Traffic Analyzer Market.

Network Traffic Analyzer Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the Network Traffic Analyzer market is the rapid growth of network infrastructure in recent time and growing demand for high technology adoption in developed network infrastructure.

These factors drive the market for Network traffic analyzer. Due to technology advancements the world has moved collectively to growth of network infrastructure, another reason for this is the rapid growth in the adaption of smartphone.

One of the restraint for Network Traffic Analyzer market is that the cost of these products is high, and there is lack of awareness and skills, which makes it difficult network administrator to choose the appropriate network analyzer as per the business need.

Network Traffic Analyzer Market: Segmentation

Basis of end user – Enterprises ( BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Retail, Others), Service Providers, Data centers

Basis of component – Software, Services

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Network Traffic Analyzer Market Manufacturers

Network Traffic Analyzer Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Network Traffic Analyzer Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Questions Answered in the Network Traffic Analyzer Market Report

How is the Network Traffic Analyzer Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Network Traffic Analyzer Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Network Traffic Analyzer Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Network Traffic Analyzer Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Network Traffic Analyzer Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Network Traffic Analyzer Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Network Traffic Analyzer Market?

