Blockchain AI Market Size, Scope and Forecast | Alpha Networks, AI-Blockchain, BurstIQ, LLC, Bext360, Core Scientific

Blockchain AI Market Size – USD 180.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.6%, Market trends –Advancements in technology

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blockchain AI market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,125.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Blockchain and AI have progressed into leading technologies that can power innovations in almost all industries. They are being used together to enhance everything from healthcare record sharing to food supply chain logistics and financial security.

Blockchain AI is complex in nature and is difficult to manage as well as implement. It requires specific skill sets to develop the technology, which can also restrain the market. Moreover, adoption of cloud-based technology and Internet of Things (IoT) is creating ample opportunities for growth of the market. Increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in Blockchain AI technology are projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Alpha Networks, AI-Blockchain, BurstIQ, LLC, Bext360, Core Scientific, CoinGenius, Fetch.ai, Cyware Labs, Finalze, Inc., and Neurochain Tech.

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Global Blockchain Ai Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Blockchain Ai Market , regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Blockchain Ai Market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Machine learning is described as a software that changes when it learns new information. Blockchain AI can benefit machine learning to accelerate the analysis of a large volume of data.

Smart contracts are used by organizations to reduce cost and avoid any fraud. These contracts deployed over Blockchain AI guarantee that no modifications can be made in them. The technology makes it impossible for any third party to make any changes in the contract.

The small- and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to reduction in infrastructure costs and growth in the transparency of the market .

Blockchain AI technology is being used in hospitals, clinics, and labs to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Furthermore, there has been increase in the circulation of counterfeit drugs, which can be limited by the usage of this technology.

The Blockchain Ai Market report delivers information about market segmentation in terms of revenue generation, growth potentials, and regional demand taking place in future. It introduces the global perspective of Blockchain Ai Market by analyzing historical and future trend analysis with respect to growth. The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, and by Application.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain AI market based on technology, component, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Machine Learning (ML)

NLP

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Platform/Tools

Services

Consulting

System Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Blockchain Ai Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, acceleration, or growth momentum carry during the forecast period?

Which are the major factors driving the Blockchain AI market?

What was the size of the progressing Blockchain AI market by value in 2021?

What will be the expected size of the emerging Blockchain AI market by the end of 2027 ?

Which region is predicted to register the highest market share in the Blockchain AI market?

What trends, barriers, and challenges will impact the growth and sizing of the Global Blockchain AI market?

What are the revenue, sales volume, and price analysis of leading manufacturers of the Blockchain AI market?

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.