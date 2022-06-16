Explore The Global Soil monitoring market Projected To Reach Higher Growth Rate By 2027 Reports By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Soil monitoring Market Size – USD 345.6 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.0%

The rising need to improve farm productivity and preserve soil quality is driving the demand of the market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Soil Monitoring Market will be worth USD 872.3 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this soil monitoring market can be attributed to the increasing scarcity of water and changing environmental scenario. Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation have resulted in the growing need for soil monitoring devices. The growing implementation of information communication technologies and the Internet of things is expected to drive the growth of the soil monitoring systems over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

The Toro Company, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., Element Materials Technology, SGS GROUP, CAMPBELL SCIENTIFIC, METER GROUP, SENTEK TECHNOLOGIES, CROPX TECHNOLOGIES, SPECTRUM TECHNOLOGIES, and Aquamonix, among others.

Shifting of preferences towards smart irrigation techniques has resulted in the growing usage of soil monitoring systems. Increasing need to know the optimal water and nutrient level required for plantation has boosted the utilization of the soil monitoring systems for agricultural purposes. Increasing investments of the government for the advancements of the agricultural sector through R & D activities are expected to boost the soil monitoring systems. The limited availability of natural resources such as arable land and freshwater has resulted in the growth of the soil monitoring systems.

The ground-based monitoring system segment held the largest market share of 55.2% in 2019. Growing adoption of the Ground-based Monitoring Systems among the skilled farmers in the developed economies to increase agricultural productivity and enhance crop quality is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The research report on the Global Soil monitoring market is formulated with insightful data that will help the established companies and new entrants to analyze the business trends and capitalize on investment strategies. The Soil monitoring market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Services are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period. Increasing utilization of the Internet of things (IoT) enabled devices for agricultural and non-agricultural purposes, and the growing number of connected agriculture devices is expected to drive the growth of the services segment in the soil monitoring market.

The agricultural segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The rising global population, along with the rising demand for food, are expected to increase the adoption of smart agricultural practices.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The region is continuously striving to increase agricultural productivity by implementing technologically advanced agricultural practices.

The Soil monitoring market report delivers information about market segmentation in terms of revenue generation, growth potentials, and regional demand taking place in future. It introduces the global perspective of Soil monitoring market by analyzing historical and future trend analysis with respect to growth. The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, and by Application.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Soil Monitoring Market on the basis of System Type, Offering, Application, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Ground-based Monitoring Systems

Sensing and Imagery Systems

Others (Telematics Systems and Robotics)

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Non-Agricultural

Agricultural

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Soil monitoring market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The research objectives of this report are:

To understand the structure of Global Soil monitoring market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Soil monitoring market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

To analyze the Soil monitoring market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

