This Home Organizational Brand Sold 300,000 Units of Pop Up™ Bin
Boston-based brand Organizeme has announced its biggest giveaway of the year 2022.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizeme®, a Space Saving Solutions Company, announced its biggest & most exciting social media giveaway yet. Including their home organizational products worth a total of $750. Anyone from USA & Canada can participate and win this exciting giveaway. Two winners will be announced after the giveaway campaign is over. For more details click here. >> https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdqgwn1MXRh/
The Giveaway includes the latest collection of soft storage and hard storage products, like the Pop Up™ Bin, Corner Pop Up™ Bin, Dual Access Bin, Over the Door Organizer, Collapsible Rolling Cart, Multi-Functional Ottoman & more.
The Pop Up™ Bin is Organizeme's best-selling product, previously selling more than 300,000 units. It was the top-selling product for three years. Seeing that they launched a unique line of corner space-saving products called Corner Pop up™ Bins. This product solves every organizational problem and utilizes each corner of your home while displaying its vibrant prints and colors.
Organizeme's new patented Corner Pop Up™ Bin has been met with much anticipation, given its reputation for classy looks, purposeful design, and functional use. It helps to maximize corners in the closet for more organization and utilizes every square inch of the unutilized space. The Pie-shaped Pop up™ bin makes it easy to access any content from the top and front panel. The reinforced handles make it easy to carry around.
About Organizeme
Organizeme is a one-stop space-saving Solution brand founded in 2016, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Organizeme provides smart, effective, and stylish solutions that are designed to help you quickly organize and secure your belongings. Say goodbye to clutter and wasted energy trying to find your belongings. Organizeme is dedicated to help you find time for the things you enjoy most in life and focus on important tasks, whether at home or work. You can check us out here.
They have introduced 100+ products successfully into the market and hold patents on some. They are featured on all major TV channels like HSN & TSC. They are easy to find via Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and of course their website, www.organizemeusa.com
Contact Information -
Social Media Handle: @organizemeusa
Giveaway URL - https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdqgwn1MXRh/
Nancy Audy
Audy Global Enterprises Inc
+1 617-379-0023
customerservice@audyglobal.com