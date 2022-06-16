Dallas’ new power couple inks biggest deal ever for ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ and Nobel Peace Prize Ms. Opal Lee
Dr. Belay and Shinita Reddick are making a name for themselves in the world of negotiation.
We are excited that audiences in over 200 countries will get the opportunity to learn about Ms. Opal’s contribution to help make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Belay and Shinita Reddick, who celebrate their 2nd anniversary next month, are Dallas’ new power couple.
Through their talent and entertainment business, S & B Company, they have negotiated major contracts around the country on behalf of civil rights activist Opal Lee.
Their latest deal involves a musical celebration of Black freedom and excellence at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles featuring Khalid, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Roots, Lucky Daye, Jhené Aiko, Robert Glasper, Killer Mike, Billy Porter, Mary Mary, Anthony Hamilton, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Yolanda Adams, and Debbie Allen Dance Academy.
Produced by a team of Black creators, Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will take place on June 19.
Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. Last year, President Biden signed a bill establishing it as a federal holiday. Juneteenth gained more recognition from lawmakers and corporations in 2020 when the nation faced a reckoning on racism following the death of George Floyd.
CNN anchor Don Lemon will kick off live coverage of the event and honor Black advocates and trailblazers who are on the front lines of the fight for equality.
“We are excited that audiences in over 200 countries will get the opportunity to learn about Ms. Opal’s contribution to help make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday,” said Shinita Reddick, president of S & B Company. “This historical event is a fantastic way to engage and educate people about the importance of freedom and justice.”
“This is by far the biggest platform Ms. Opal has ever been on,” said Dr. Belay Reddick, Senior VP and Chief Communications Officer at S & B Company. “We are humbled to have been invited to the table to work with so many executives and producers to make this happen. And we are truly thankful for Beyoncé agreeing to do the voice over script honoring Ms. Opal in this project.”
Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom will air live on CNN on Sunday, June 19 at 4:30pm PDT.
For more information on S & B Company and its services and to book a client, please visit https://sbcompanyinternational.com.
