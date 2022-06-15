Rebuilding Champaign-Urbana: Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, June 15 - Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure throughout Illinois





CHAMPAIGN-URBANA - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in the Champaign-Urbana area are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Nine major projects, led by the reconstruction of the Interstate 57/74 interchange, represent a total investment of more than $270.4 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois' aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Champaign-Urbana area and across the entire state."





Work that started last August continues on the $120 million I-57/74 interchange , a Rebuild Illinois cornerstone and critical regional freight juncture serving almost 40,000 vehicles a day. Of the nine major projects in the area, two are ongoing from last year, another started in April and three more are soon to break ground. Two more will wrap up in 2023, with resurfacing and bridge work on the new interchange anticipated to be complete in 2025.





• I-57/74 rehabilitation is a major multi-year project to replace the cloverleaf interchange with new structures and ramp pavements. Work began in August 2021, with an estimated completion in December 2023. Reduced lanes, routine traffic pattern changes and nighttime closures are to be expected throughout construction.

• I-74 over the Canadian National Railroad and Market Street bridge deck repairs began in August 2020, with anticipated completion this fall. Two lanes will remain open in each direction, with westbound traffic shifted to eastbound lanes.

• I-74 west of St. Joseph bridge deck repairs continue with anticipated completion in December. Permanent lane closures with a barrier wall.

• U.S. 150 from County Road 2350 E in St Joseph to the Vermilion County line resurfacing began in June and will be completed in September. Intermittent daily lane closures occurring throughout the duration of the project.

• I-57/74 interchange resurfacing and bridge work begins in September and will continue over the next few years with anticipated completion in late 2025. Overnight lane closures will occur.

• I-57 from Rantoul to Thomasboro resurfacing began in June and will be completed in December. Daily lane closures will occur.

• I-57 from Rantoul to Ford County line resurfacing begins in August and will continue into next summer. Daily lane closures will occur.

• U.S. 45 from Saline Branch Ditch to just north of Olympian Drive installation of new shoulders and rumble strips begins in July and will be completed in September. Intermittent daily lane closures will occur.

• U.S. 150 and Illinois 49 at Ogden intersection drainage improvements begins in August and will be completed in December. Intermittent daily lane closures will occur.





"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in the Champaign-Urbana area and all across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through March include approximately $7.3 billion of improvements statewide on almost 3,800 miles of highway, more than 370 bridges and nearly 550 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"Rebuild Illinois projects are critically important to our community, particularly because they include all modes of transportation and safety improvements as well as bicycle and pedestrian facilities," said Urbana Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin. "These projects bring our tax dollars home."





"We are grateful for the Rebuild Illinois funds that are improving transportation safety in our community," said Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen. "The much-needed investment to modernize our aging infrastructure is deeply appreciated."



