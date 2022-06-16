Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on June 16, 2022

MARYLAND, June 16 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m. to discuss the County's Racial Equity and Social Justice Action Plan, receive a briefing on County income tax estimates and discuss the Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary for the FY23-28 Public Services Program.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Nancy Navarro and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.

The joint Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to discuss Bill 6-22, which would establish a 23-member Montgomery County Sports Commission staffed by the Department of Recreation.

The members of the PHED Committee include Chair Hans Riemer and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (Lead for Parks) and Will Jawando.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair and Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Evan Glass (Lead for Homelessness & Vulnerable Communities) and Councilmember Craig Rice.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Executive Regulation 15-21, Racial Equity and Social Justice

Review: The GO Committee will review and make recommendations to the Council on Executive Regulation 15-21, which will detail the work required for the County and its departments to develop the capacities and processes necessary to apply a racial equity and social justice lens to the development and implementation of its policies, practices and procedures, enacted through Bill 27-19 and Bill 44-20.

Councilmember and GO Chair Navarro was the lead sponsor, and spearheaded unanimous Council approval of Montgomery County's Racial Equity and Social Justice Act. She also was the lead sponsor of Bill 27-19, Administration - Human Rights - Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice - Racial Equity and Social Justice Committee - Established, was enacted by the Council on Dec. 2, 2019 and became effective on March 2, 2020. As well as Bill 44-20, Racial Equity and Social Justice – Impact Statements – Advisory Committee – Amendments, which was enacted on Dec. 1, 2020 and became effective on March 12, 2021.

Income Tax Revenue Estimates

Briefing: The GO Committee will receive a briefing on and discuss the County’s FY23 income tax revenue estimates. The Council will approve the income tax revenue estimates in July when it memorializes its decisions about all revenues for the FY23 Operating Budget.

Maryland law requires that counties collect income taxes on residents based on their state taxable income. The minimum county income tax rate is one percent and the maximum is 3.2 percent. Montgomery County’s income tax rate was set at 3.2 percent in FY04. The Council does not annually approve an income tax rate like it does for the property tax rates. The current rate remains in effect until the Council adopts a new resolution to change the rate.

Resolution to approve the Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary for the FY23-28 Public

Services Program

Review: The GO Committee will review and make a recommendation to the Council on a resolution to approve the Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary for the FY23-28 Public Services Program. The Council approves a balanced six-year fiscal plan summary each year after approving the budget in May. This fiscal plan reflects the decisions by the Council when it approved the FY23 Operating Budget on May 26, 2022.

The Council is tentatively scheduled to vote on the resolution on June 21.

Bill 6-22, Recreation – Montgomery County Sports Commission - Established

Review: The joint PHED and HHS Committee will review Bill 6-22, Recreation – Montgomery County Sports Commission - Established, which would establish a 23-member Montgomery County Sports Commission, staffed by the Department of Recreation. The Commission would study sports participation and opportunities in the County, make recommendations to the County Executive and the County Council and recognize outstanding teams and athletes in the County.

The lead sponsor of Bill 6-22 is Council President Albornoz. Council Vice-President Glass and Councilmembers Friedson, Katz, Jawando, Riemer, Hucker, Navarro and Rice are cosponsors.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time.

Committees returned to in-person meetings on April 25 and the Council returned to in-person meetings on March 15.

Residents continue to have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville for many public hearings.

The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council or committee meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

