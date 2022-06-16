Submit Release
Arrest Made in Theft Two and Burglary Two Offenses in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Theft Two and Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Sixth District.

 

Theft Two Offenses:

In each of the offenses below, the suspect entered an establishment. Once inside, the suspect took merchandise and exited the establishment without paying for it.

 

  • On Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, in the 300 block of 40th Street, NE. CCN: 22-075-787
  • On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at approximately 9:10 am, in the 300 block of 40th Street, NE. CCN: 22-077-128

 

Burglary Two Offenses:

In each of the offenses below, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

 

  • On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at approximately 12:19 am, in the 300 block of 40th Street, NE. CCN: 22-080-484
  • On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. CCN: 22-084-190
  • On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at approximately 4:11 am, in the 3900 block of Benning Road, NE. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 22-084-932

 

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, the suspect was charged with the above offenses.

 

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 25-year-old Tyrick Garvin, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with three counts of Burglary Two and two counts of Theft Two.

