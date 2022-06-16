Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Transportation of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Transportation of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography offense that occurred in the District.

 

Between February 12, 2022 and February 14, 2022, the suspect transported and possessed child pornography using the internet.

 

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 40 year-old Tonio Calhoun, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Transportation of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

 

 

