Department of Employment Services Hosts Two-Day First Source Hiring Event for DC Residents

(Washington, DC) – Today, the District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES) hosted the first of two First Source hiring events at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for District residents. The first hiring event today focused on construction industry opportunities, while tomorrow’s event is for non-construction industry positions. Tomorrow’s event will take place from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and residents can register online.



Over 200 employers, training providers, and apprenticeship opportunities are available for attendees. Only District residents are eligible to attend. Workers will have the opportunity to meet with employers for on-site interviews, job readiness training, and employment assistance.



“The workforce landscape has changed and DOES is always committed to meeting residents where they are. This District is full of capable, informed, and talented people that deserve opportunities to advance their careers and contribute to their communities,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Businesses and organizations will share information and provide opportunities to a dedicated workforce seeking employment and career advancement. DC workers keep our neighborhoods, workplaces, and communities thriving, and we encourage experienced and new workers to attend and capitalize on an employment opportunity.”



For more than 30 years, First Source has been one of the driving forces in the District’s strategy to reduce unemployment by ensuring that DC residents receive priority consideration for new jobs created by local government-assisted projects or contracts. Leading up to both events, the First Source Hiring Event registration will be open for workers, and employers can sign up to meet, interview, and hire workers that attend the hiring fairs.

DOES is the District’s lead labor, workforce development agency, and is responsible for providing District residents with critical employment readiness and job training services. To learn more about apprenticeships, programs, and services offered at DOES, and for more information on DCIA, visit does.dc.gov or es.does.dc.gov.