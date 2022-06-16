How is Dangbei brand? How is Dangbei projector?

Dangbei alunching Mars Pro 4k Projector Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector 3200 ANSI Lumens +AI sensing dimming Trapezoidal correction focus into screen Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector Multi-interface design Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector projector size

Dangbei is a new projector brand to the global market. Projectors users are not that familiar with Dangbei. How exactly is it?