How is Dangbei brand? How is Dangbei projector?
Dangbei is a new projector brand to the global market. Projectors users are not that familiar with Dangbei. How exactly is it?NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bref introduction
Dangbei Network is one of the well-known smart large-screen value-added service providers in China, with a total business coverage of more than 200 million large-screen terminals. And Dangbei market is one of the well-known smart big screen service providers in China now. It has been deeply engaged in all major segments of the smart big screen field, and its business covers five major sections: websites, software, advertising, hardware, and operating system.
Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, is the home base of both Alibaba and Dangbei Network, as well as an innovative city full of a humanistic atmosphere and technological dynamics. Not only does it have a beautiful landscape with glistening water and empty mountains, but it also has a good social environment and development potential, which brings unlimited vitality and development opportunities for many enterprises.
Since its establishment, Dangbei has been focusing on the field of the smart big screen, and is a home Internet platform that integrates the whole ecology of software, hardware and system. The company has the leading TV application distribution platform Dangbei Market, the self-developed system DangbeiOS for large screen, and hardware products such as Dangbei Projector and Dangbei Super Box, as well as many products such as Dangbei Movie and TV with massive genuine HD content, Dangbei Desktop, and Dangbei Fitness, forming a complete software and hardware ecology. Depending on its strong technology R&D capability and rich experience in channels, Dangbei is also actively expanding its business map, reaching strategic cooperation with many famous enterprises upstream and downstream, and deeply laying out the large screen field. Up to now, the total coverage of Dangbei's business has exceeded 200 million home users.
Extensive corporate partnerships
Dangbei has reached a couple of corporations with some leading enterprises in e-commerce and technological products industry. Ali YunOS and Dangbei Network reached a deep cooperation to win TV application ecology; Tencent's START cloud game lands on Dangbei's full series of products; Dangbei and Sony join forces to power Sony TV application ecology; Panasonic joins hands with Dangbei Desktop to launch new Android TV; Optoma held a spring new product launch conference and officially reached a strategic cooperation with Dangbei Network; Skyworth, Coocaa and Dangbei Network Strategic Cooperation: Bringing Better Experiences to Billions of Families; LeTV Super TV and Dangbei create a music desktop to open up a new ecosystem of software and hardware cooperation; Dangbei reaches strategic cooperation with Kugou Music and Ultimate Music to create exclusive music services for the big screen; etc.
Shift to global market
In 2021, Dangbei revealed an powerful 4k laser projector--Dangbei Mars Pro, which is available currently in the U.S., Canada, and Taiwan(China).
Dangbei firstly launches a 4K home theater projector--Dangbei Mars Pro. It reaches mostly the top of projectors industry.
Dangbei Mars Pro is designed with a classy appearance and a whole-glass lens, like a calm professional gentleman. Its appearance complies with its excellent performance.
Dangbei Mars Pro is powered by MT9669 chip and a huge memory of 4G RAM and 128G ROM, ensuring the most fluent and smooth operation of the projector.
It also adopts DLP display technology and uses ALPD laser as the light source with a long lamp life of over 20,000 hours.
Most importantly, it is rated at 3,200 ANSI lumens, which is extremely rare in projectors industry. The high brightness promises the best image performance in various light conditions.
As the biggest feature of Dangbei Mars Pro, 4K resolution ensures the projection image with high definition. The tiniest details can be shown perfectly in large screen.
In addition, it supports HDR 10, HLG, MEMC, and intelligent obstacle avoidance, which makes the image much more exquisite.
In terms of sound, it adopts a built-in 2x10W high power audio that combines with Viper sound to deliver cinema-quality sound.
As for interfaces, USB 2.0 ports, 3.5 mm Earphone port, HDMI (eARC) ports, S/PDIF out, and RJ45 LAN port are all available in the Dangbei Mars Pro.
Dangbei Mars Pro is available on their official site with free shipping in the U.S., Canada, and Taiwan(China).
