Hawai’i Advisors Help Readers Keep Their Retirement Dreams on Course in New Book

New book details the steps to help families live comfortably in retirement

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caine and Jasmyn Nakata, president and vice president of Milestone Wealth Management, hope to change lives with their first book, “Don’t Let Your Retirement Drift Away.” They used their 36+ years of combined experience guiding clients and creating plans to help achieve their retirement goals and leave a financial legacy for their families.

The Nakatas take readers through retirement planning strategies using real-world examples and personal experiences. They touch on the topics of taxes, Social Security, long-term care, life insurance, annuities, estate planning and leaving a legacy.

“We want to help readers start planning now so they can retire comfortably when that time comes,” Caine Nakata said. “We help them have hope now and leave hope for their family’s financial future.”

At Milestone Wealth Management, the Nakatas connect with their clients to learn everything about their finances in order to create the right financial plan. They want their clients to have a clear picture of what their retirement could look like. They feel successful when they give people the tools they need to make educated financial decisions.

“If one person reads this book and it changes their perspective on the importance of planning, then we have accomplished what we set out to do when we wrote this book,” Jasmyn Nakata said. “We want to help everyday people, not just those who have a lot of money in the bank.”

“Don’t Let Your Retirement Drift Away” is available exclusively on Amazon. For more information, contact Jasmyn Nakata at knakata@milestonewealthhi.com or (808) 638-4080.

About The Company:
Milestone Wealth Management helps clients live the retirement they have always wanted in Hawaii. The husband and wife team help create meticulously planned strategies, using a variety of investment and insurance services to help address any financial needs or concerns. Learn more at https://milestonewealthhi.com/.

Jasmyn Nakata
Milestone Wealth Management
+1 808-480-1738
