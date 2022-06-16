Lakewood University Launches Brand-New Ohio Real Estate Sales Pre-Licensing Course

The course is designed to support students in obtaining their Ohio Real Estate License in a 100% online learning environment.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakewood University is pleased to announce it is now offering an exciting and engaging Real Estate Sales Pre-Licensing Course Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.In the popular university’s most recent news, Lakewood University is unveiling its brand-new Real Estate Sales Pre-Licensing Course – a move that is designed to prepare students for the Ohio Real Estate Licensing Examination. The 8-lesson course is offered 100% online and equips students for success by focusing on the four key areas required by the state of Ohio, including:• Real Estate Principles and Practices• Ohio Real Estate Law• Real Estate Appraisal• Real Estate Finance“Upon completing the program, students will be well prepared for the Ohio Real Estate Licensing Examination and will receive a certificate of completion,” says founder and President of Lakewood University, Tanya Haggins. “For just one low fee of $1,263, students will receive everything they need to make their real estate dreams a reality. Not only that, but students will learn from renowned Isaac Haggins Jr., a wildly successful real estate professional in the state of Ohio who boasts over 40 years of experience. As a licensed broker in Ohio, Isaac is poised to offer students guidance and insight into the specifics of Ohio real estate and the necessary areas of knowledge for success on the licensing examination.”For more information about Lakewood University, or to register for its Real Estate Sales Pre-Licensing Course, please visit https://lakewood.edu/get-your-real-estate-license-for-ohio/ About Lakewood UniversityLakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.Lakewood University’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.