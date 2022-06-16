Tech partners with LigaData to deliver data-driven digital services in MENA
LigaData to provide data analytics and artificial intelligence support for ZainTech
We’re proud to establish this strategic partnership with ZainTech and support the company in further leveraging data and analytics.”DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZainTech, the digital and ICT solutions powerhouse of Zain Group, has announced a partnership with data analytics specialist, LigaData to support its vison to deliver cutting-edge, data-driven digital services to enterprise and government customers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
— Bassel Ojjeh, CEO of LigaData
ZainTech is a centralized service provider focused on advancing the use of digital technologies such as cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones, robotics, and emerging technologies.
The strategic partnership between ZainTech and LigaData emphasizes ZainTech’s commitment to embracing the potential of data to continue to produce pioneering digital solutions for its enterprise and government customers and the wider Zain Group.
Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTech stated: “ZainTech is dedicated to creating innovative ICT and digital services for our customers throughout the MENA region. Helping them harness the true value of data and AI is a key focus for us and collaboration with LigaData will provide demonstrable enterprise data expertise that supports numerous important multi-national initiatives.”
Bassel Ojjeh, CEO of LigaData commented: “We’re proud to establish this strategic partnership with ZainTech and support the company in further leveraging data and analytics. We look forward to building a strong relationship and replicating the robust data analytics and AI successes experienced by our existing client base and their 350 million+ subscribers worldwide.”
About ZainTech
ZainTech is the regional Digital & ICT solutions powerhouse of Zain Group unifying the Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions, across various ICT verticals including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, robotics, drones, and emerging technologies.
About LigaData
LigaData of Silicon Valley specializes in managed data services and products for mobile operators to facilitate digital transformation, achieve data-driven outcomes, and optimize operator resources. LigaData’s services and software products are used by mobile operators around the world to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure, whether through improved analytics, decisioning or AI.
About Zain Group
Zain is the pioneer of mobile telecommunications in the Middle East. Zain began life in 1983 in Kuwait as the region’s first mobile operator. Since the initiation of Zain’s expansion strategy in 2003, the mobile operator has expanded rapidly. Today, Zain is a leading mobile voice and data services operator with a commercial footprint in seven countries in the Middle East and Africa countries with a workforce of over 7,500 providing a comprehensive range of mobile voice and data services to over 50.9 million active individual and business customers as of March 31, 2022.
