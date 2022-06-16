Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC Is Offering Furnace Repair Services In The Quad Cities Area

/EIN News/ -- Davenport, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC is offering furnace repair services to homeowners in the Quad Cities area in Iowa.

An efficient furnace is the best insurance that one can have against the cold Iowa weather, especially when things get chilly during the winter months. Depending on the level of care that has been afforded to the home’s furnace system, it can also mean savings on the home’s energy bill. However, despite one’s best efforts, due to reasons such as aging, accumulation of dust on the filters, faulty electronics, and more, a furnace can draw more power than is required, leading to inadequate heating and escalating energy costs with every passing year.

There are a few precautions that homeowners can take to ensure their home’s furnace is running optimally. This includes simple checks from time to time. One can also take care of it by just being aware of how the system is behaving. For example, a thermostat that needs changing can lead to the fan running all the time, wasting precious energy. Filters that are clogged with dust will reduce the intake of fresh air and exert undue pressure on the system. Even something as innocuous as a pilot light can fail and operate inconsistently due to the build-up of carbon monoxide in the gas furnace.

More serious problems that require professional intervention include a failing heat exchanger, the component that keeps the warming flame away from the air. Another reason for turning to the experts is a blower belt that is fraying and making a noise while operating. Ball bearings in the motor at the heart of the furnace can lose their smoothness over time as they get worn out. Even the ductwork can suffer as panels can loosen leading to a rattling noise. These issues require someone with experience to fix as they are not readily apparent to homeowners who have no experience in diagnosing their home’s heating system.

Homeowners in the Quad Cities area of Iowa can turn to the services offered by Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC to fix all heating and furnace-related issues. The company has been operating in the Quad Cities area since 1923 and has garnered a stellar reputation in the local community for the high-quality heating, cooling, and plumbing installation, maintenance, and repair services that it provides. Readers can find out more about the company’s services by heading over to a recent news article that highlights its plumbing services.

A spokesperson for the company talks about its furnace repair services by saying, “Iowa winters are cold and unforgiving. Average temperatures in January reach 14 degrees Fahrenheit in some parts of the state. Late autumn and early spring also bring heavy snowfall. You don’t want to get caught at these times of the year with a malfunctioning furnace. Trust us when we say that, if you are unprepared, it will be a winter to remember as you huddle around the nearest vent wrapped in blankets wishing for days of warmer weather. Ensure that you and your family have a fun and productive wintertime by preemptively scheduling an inspection of your home’s heating system. We have a checklist of 35 different items that we go over meticulously at each house we visit to make sure that the home’s heating system is functioning how it is supposed to be. We have managed to create this exhaustive list after carefully studying the problems that have plagued Quad Cities homeowners for several decades now. Some of our technicians have more than 20 years of experience and they will immediately know where to look once you tell them your complaints. So, if you are in the Quad Cities area and you have a furnace that is acting up, there is no better company to handle the problems than Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC.”

Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC can be contacted at (563) 391-1344. Apart from furnace repair, the company also provides a ton of other services such as plumbing, which readers can find out more about by checking out this news article. Readers can also visit its website to inquire about “The Deal of the Month” to score discounts on its services.

