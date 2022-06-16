MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, June 6, 2022 to Monday, June 13, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 6, 2022, through Monday, June 13, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 53 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 6, 2022

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Center Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-080-122

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

A Fabrique Nationale Herstal-SA FNP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 28th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Russell Hall, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-080-856

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Labrons Elwood Butler, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-080-912

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Xenia Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old William Terrell Boyd, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-080-953

A Rossi 38 Special .38 caliber revolver and six (6) Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolvers (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-080-959

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Queens Chapel Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Taimak O’Neal Peters, of Norfolk, VA, for Federal Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-081-356

A BB gun was recovered in the 1800 block of 24th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-081-363

A Hi-Point JHP45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Oliver McKinley Cross, II, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 22-081-459

A Ruger 22/45 .22 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of 50th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Jerald Lamar Tyre, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-081-470

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested; 33-year-old Delonte Byron Ingram, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Failure to Appear. CCN: 22-081-486

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4800 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Steven Marquette Robin, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-081-530

Thursday, June 9, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 51st Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-081-738

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Downing Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Nyansani Demetrius Oates, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-082-031

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-082-049

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Eddie Gary Dejesus, of Tampa, FL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-082-120

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-082-124

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in 3700 block 10th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-082-128

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-082-147

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Joseph Gaskins, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession with intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and No Permit. CCN: 22-082-162

Friday, June 10, 2022

A Sig Sauer P-365 handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-082-242

A revolver was recovered in the 1400 block of E Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-082-433

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-082-683

A 7.62 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-082-689

A Springfield Armory XP5 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Tarneil Lawon Miller, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-082-769

Saturday, June 11, 2022

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-082-846

A BB gun was recovered in 49th Street and Ames Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-082-985

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1100 block of First Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old female juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-083-130

Sunday, June 12, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-083-487

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Michael Lawrence Moore, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-083-594

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Mustafa Drum Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-083-602

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 20th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Terrell Fouch, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and No Permit. CCN: 22-083-606

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Jason Arnold Henry, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-083-624

A Glock 24 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of G Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-082-629

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-083-648

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-083-712

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-083-715

A Smith & Wesson 38 special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-083-771

Monday, June 13, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of Ridge Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Paul Dixon Mickens, of Hillcrest Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-084-101

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Pietro Berretta 87BB .22 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 5100 block of Fitch Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-084-123

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Wayne Wheeler, of Southwest, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-084-146

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Anthony Sims, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 22-084-161

A Smith & Wesson SD4-V .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 37-year-old Lamaien Crawford Scott, of Capitol Heights, MD, and 38-year-old Steven Larnell Thomas, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-084-172

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-084-188

A Ruger 57 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-084-194

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

###