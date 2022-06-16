Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Pickpocket) Offense: 1400 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to Robbery (Pickpocket) offense that occurred on Monday, May 30, 2022, in the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:27 pm, the suspects and victim were inside of an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects took the victim’s wallet from her purse. The suspects then fled the scene. A short time later, the victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used at local businesses.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/S7p82fLdn64

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

