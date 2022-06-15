DOH News Release: Survey to learn the needs of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Hawai‘i

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Council on Developmental Disabilities opened a statewide survey to learn the needs of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The survey can be filled in online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HSCDDsurvey. The survey will take approximately 20 minutes to complete. It is confidential and requires no identifying information to complete it. The survey is available now until Aug. 3 and the responses will inform the council and shape how the state of Hawai‘i meets the needs of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“It is our hope that we reach all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Hawai‘i,” said Daintry Bartoldus, the Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi State Council on Developmental Disabilities. “We want to hear from them, their families and their caregivers about their health, educational and work or employment related needs that are so vital to their quality of life and well-being.”

Those invited to the survey are people diagnosed with and not limited to:

Autism spectrum disorder

CHARGE syndrome

Cerebral palsy

Epilepsy

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder

Fragile X

A genetic defect

Down syndrome

Intellectual disability

Prader-Willi syndrome

Spina bifida

Williams syndrome

The survey should only be filled out once for each individual with an intellectual and/or developmental disability. The survey link may be shared with everyone who is eligible to take it. Family members, support workers, educators, or caregivers, may assist the individual with intellectual and developmental disabilities in filling the survey out.

For more information on the Developmental Disabilities Council’s needs assessment survey or to request a copy of the survey via mail, call (808) 586-8100, or via email [email protected].

The Hawaiʻi State Council on Developmental Disabilities empowers, advocates, and supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities statewide. The council helps them control their own destiny and determine the quality of life they desire.

Hawaiʻi State Council on Developmental Disabilities envisions that: Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are viewed as equal to all persons and enjoy basic human rights, life, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness, and that they have choices about where they live, work, learn, play, and pursue their spiritual beliefs, are respected and receive the support they need.

# # #

Media Contact:

Jackson Wong

Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4407