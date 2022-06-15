NEBRASKA, June 15 - Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Tests Positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement.

“The First Lady and I have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us are experiencing very minor symptoms. We will be following CDC guidelines and will be isolating.”

The latest CDC guidance on quarantine and isolation is available here: COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation | CDC.

