Gov. Ricketts Tests Positive for COVID-19

NEBRASKA, June 15 - Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement.

 

“The First Lady and I have tested positive for COVID-19.  Both of us are experiencing very minor symptoms.  We will be following CDC guidelines and will be isolating.”

 

The latest CDC guidance on quarantine and isolation is available here:  COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation | CDC.

 

