Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrests and Charges in Shutdown of Sacramento-Area Brothel Operation

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrests and filing of felony charges against two individuals for their alleged role in operating a prostitution ring out of separate brothels in Sacramento and Placer Counties. The defendants face a total of eight felony counts of pandering. During the arrest operation, special agents with the California Department of Justice also seized a total of $54,891. Arraignment for the defendants will be set for a future date before the Sacramento County Superior Court.

“When people break the law, my office always stands ready to investigate and prosecute,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We won’t sit idly by when the health and safety of our residents is put at risk. As today’s arrests and charges demonstrate, our team at the California Department of Justice is on the ground each and every day to help protect the people of California.”

As alleged in the complaint, the defendants operated a prostitution ring involving seven women between April 2020 and May 2022. Following an extensive investigation, the arrests were made today by special agents from the California Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Team, with support from the Tax Recovery in the Underground Economy Task Force and the White Collar Fraud Investigation Team. In addition, the operation was assisted by the Citrus Heights Police Department, Placer Special Investigations Unit Task Force, Sacramento Police Department, and Roseville Police Department, as well as the California Department of Health Care Services. In shutting down the brothels, special agents executed multiple search warrants and two arrest warrants. The case is being prosecuted by the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section. During the operation, service providers were on call to offer resources and support for those in need.

It is important to note that criminal charges are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.

General information and resources for survivors of sexual assault and violence is available here.

A copy of the complaint is available here.