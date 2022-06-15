Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson join a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building north of the State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (June 15, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson joined Senate President J. Stuart Adams, House Speaker Brad Wilson, members of the Legislature and members and staff of the Capitol Preservation Board to break ground for a new building north of the State Capitol.

The old state office building lacked the facilities state agencies needed to serve the public. It also lacked the stately architecture of the other buildings on the State Capitol plaza. State lawmakers approved funding for a new state office building that will house a new Museum of Utah, conference space, offices and underground parking.

“With the demolition of this state office building and the construction of an improved building on the north side of the Capitol, we have the opportunity to complete the master plan and fulfill the vision that previous Utah leaders approved,” said Gov. Cox. “This demolition makes sense from a financial perspective, from a customer-service oriented standpoint and from a public service perspective in that it will literally house our history.”

Gov. Cox also thanked the Legislature and the Capitol Preservation Board for their support of the project.

As current chair of the Capitol Preservation Board, Lt. Gov. Henderson said today is a culmination of a grand vision that is more than a century in the making.

“I want to thank everyone – past and present – who realized the importance of this campus and fought for a space that will inspire Utahns for another century,” Lt. Gov. Henderson said. “This is a practical and much-needed investment in our future that will invite the public to learn more about our great state while celebrating the meaning and magnificence of The People’s House.”

Donning hard hats and shovels, Gov. Cox and others blew air horns, signaling crews to begin the demolition of the building’s east side. Demolition will take several months. The new building is set to be completed by early 2026.

