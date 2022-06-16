Peace City World Chooses Salamanca to develop its First Mega Project in Europe
The estimated investment may be around €15,000 million. It will be the first project created in Europe as a way to fight against the depopulation.SALAMANCA / LONDON, SPAIN / UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peace City World has chosen the Spanish city of Salamanca for its first mega project in the developed world.
During the presentation to investors and companies at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, in London, the President of Peace City World, Mr. Jonh Mavrak, and the Salamanca City Council, represented by Fernando Castaño, 5th Deputy Mayor and Councilor of Tourism, explained the advantages of this project for Salamanca, as well as the investment and business opportunities that will provide.
Peace City World is a smart city master developer company based in the United Kingdom. The vision is to plan and develop 10 to 20 new peace cities in developing countries over the coming 10 years. These will be supported by 4-5 smaller projects in Europe and North America cities, such as the case of Salamanca, in order to produce knowledge and technology transfer. Linking these new global city hubs to participate in making our world better interconnected. Through creating new human habitats supporting millions of people, with jobs creation, developing the economy of countries, and in an ecological manner will create and secure a lasting peace for humanity.
Salamanca, 200 km west from Madrid, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, hosting one of the oldest universities in the world that includes a human capital of 35,000 students, has been losing inhabitants during the last two decades, exposing the capital city and its province to depopulation.
Recently, the Salamanca City Council has developed important business initiatives with an ambitious plan to process an industrial field by the construction of the largest logistics center in the west area of Spain.
On the other side, Salamanca has created, with European funds, a plan of to become a green city, in accordance to the United Nations 2030 agenda.
Peace City World and its project in Salamanca, plans to provide the city with all the necessary infrastructure of businesses that will need. This plan will attract investors, companies, and many other projects. The new development system would be fully integrated with advanced actions that are currently being implemented in the city which will contribute as an economic stimulus.
The project will be aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of the ONU, within a platform where people can "benefit by doing good". Linking people, corporation entities and governments around the world for economic peace while improving the lives of coming generations through the connectivity of smart cities which will form part of the network of Peace Cities.
The project will have a capital of €15,000 million from the private investment sector and would convert the city in the most important logistics center in the west area of Iberia, as well as an economic focus in the country, ensuring a sustainable economy that will generate employment in several sectors.
Peace City World already has collaboration agreements with more than 300 international companies and dozens of investors. Many of these companies are technology partners that provide technology projects with sustainable solutions in their respective areas, such as hydroponic agriculture, light air transport, basalt building materials, etc.
Peace City World's model plans to attract the majority of its associated companies to the project, so it will generate itself sufficient business as to justify the investment of these companies. By this way, even sectors which don’t have a relevant activity will be interesting their participation in the project. The entire study process is carried out by the local, regional and national entities to design a master plan that serves the city with the major way. On the other hand, the support of international organization such as United Nations Habitat, United Nations Global Compact, Terra Carta and United Nations Principles for Investment Responsible, will ensure that the project reaches the highest sustainability requirements, implementing control, evaluation and compliance systems for both SDG and ESG.
This would generate thousands of jobs opportunities and attract other companies, which would follow the same plan, creating an advantageous circle that would fix the problems of population loss and lack of jobs opportunities. The students would come to the city to study knowing that Salamanca can now offer them a job ´s opportunity related to their studies.
Peace City World also announced that will hold the 1st World Congress in Salamanca in the last quarter of this year. Its goal is to attract more than 500 companies, investors and institutions which will be able to check by first-hand the nature of the city, the business and investment opportunities that it could offer.
But Peace City World will also show all its projects around the world. And companies with have an exhibition area to display and explain the technologies that will be used in Peace City World projects.
