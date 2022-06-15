Hoyer Remarks at Press Conference on the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) joined Rep. Abigail Spanberger (VA-07), Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03), Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05), Rep. Susie Lee (NV-03), Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Dean Phillips (MN-03) for a press conference highlighting how the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act will help to address costs at the grocery store by lowering costs for farmers, strengthening the food and agriculture supply chain, and tackling rising gas prices. Below is a transcript of his remarks:

“I just want to say I support everything that’s been said. I want to thank [Rep.] Spanberger for introducing this bill, I want to thank the [Agriculture] Committee for reporting out this bill, and so many Members who played a role in putting this bill together, [Rep.] Cindy Axne, who’s just leaving, [Rep.] Angie Craig, who I understand couldn’t be here, other Members who have played a role in this bill.

“I was glad to schedule this bill, it’s designed to bring food prices down and gasoline prices down for our consumers. We know the pain of inflation is very pointed, I go into the grocery store, I see empty shelves, an indication of the supply chain interruptions that we’ve had. I see high prices for milk, and cream, and bacon – bacon’s ten bucks a pound or [more], depending on what kind you get. Gasoline prices are now in the $5 dollar range, just devastating for the working men and women in this country. [Rep.] Spanberger’s bill, the bill we are talking about, is attempting to deal with that, so again, I thank you for your efforts.

“I thank Rep. Dean Phillips and Rep. Susie Lee, fighters for this piece of legislation and for bringing prices down because we know our people are hurting and we need to take action. I hope our Republican friends will join us in voting for this piece of legislation and make sure people have products that they need every day. My constituents live in the suburbs of the District of Columbia and people have to drive to work and it’s costing them a lot of money. Thank you very much, I’m sorry that I was late but I’m glad I made it in time to say how supportive I am of this legislation.”