FloBoost Injectivity Aids Launched to Maximize Performance, Economic & Environmental Benefits in SWD Wells

FloBoost™ Saltwater Disposal Injectivity Aids Launched to Maximize Performance, Economic and Environmental Benefits in SWD Wells

70+% faster filtration

Novel biosurfactant additives from Locus BE provide 70+% faster filtration and higher skim oil recovery at a fraction of the dosage rate and cost

The main goal in SWD wells is to inject more water at the same or lower pressure. FloBoost does exactly that—with better pricing and results.”
— Dr. Megan Pearl, Director of Technology at Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOUSTON (June 16, 2022) Locus Bio-Energy Solutions® is answering the oil & gas industry’s need for economical solutions to increase the efficiency of saltwater disposal (SWD). The oil innovation company today announced the launch of FloBoost™, a line of biosurfactant-based SWD injectivity aids designed to reduce costs, boost performance and maximize skim oil recovery. The novel additives increase water injectivity rates in SWDs by 70+% compared to conventional injectivity aids.

Regulatory Restrictions Are Creating A Need for Higher Saltwater Disposal Efficiency

On average, 7.5 barrels of salt water are produced for every barrel of oil. And every million cubic feet of natural gas produced in the US produces 260 barrels of saltwater. Disposing of this water presents significant challenges for the roughly 170,000 water injection wells across the country. New regulations and restrictions in certain areas are funneling larger saltwater disposal demands onto fewer disposal wells, requiring higher injection volumes per well. 

Many operators turn to chemical solutions, such as acid and surfactant combinations, to increase the injectable water volume of a disposal well often with only short-lived efficacy.

FloBoost Injectivity Aids Enhance SWD Efficiency and Reduce Costs

FloBoost SWD injectivity aids are new multifunctional chemistries that can be applied alone or in combination with acids. They feature biosurfactants produced from naturally occurring, biodegradable starting materials. The novel additives have unique mechanisms of action that control iron and scale, boost injection rate efficacy and increase skim oil recovery better than traditional injectivity aids.

In throughput testing with a high-solids Permian SWD water sample, FloBoost demonstrated 70+% faster filtration rate compared to conventional chemical additives.

“FloBoost injectivity aids are the first launch in Locus Bio-Energy’s Boost line of biosurfactant-based additives. The line is designed to enhance the efficacy of key upstream and midstream oilfield applications, starting with saltwater disposal” says Dr. Megan Pearl, Director of Technology at Locus Bio-Energy Solutions. “The main goal in SWD wells is to inject more water at the same or lower pressure. FloBoost does exactly that—with better pricing and results.”

FloBoost injectivity aids address the largest SWD challenges. They have proven success in:

Reducing injection pressures. FloBoost injectivity aids keep a range of solids dispersed in the saltwater to maximize injection volumes at lower injection pressures, with significant power cost savings.

Increasing permeability through filter cakes. FloBoost dissolves and penetrates existing filter cakes on the formation wall, increasing effective permeability and saltwater injection rates.

Preventing emulsion formation and blockage. FloBoost additives outperform conventional surfactants in preventing downhole emulsion formation and pore blockages that can limit water injection volumes.

Recovering more skim oil. FloBoost minimizes filter change frequency and maximizes skim oil recovery for additional field profitability.

“With its combined ability to reduce disposal costs, increase efficiency and provide additional profit from recovered oil, FloBoost is ideally positioned to be the superior injectivity aid of choice for all SWD operations,” Pearl said.

FloBoost is available now for distribution across top U.S. oil basins. The injectivity aids have a target cost of 1-3 cents per barrel of treated water. For more information or to become a distributor, visit LocusBioEnergy.com.

###

About Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions is an oil innovation company committed to offering the best in high-level, science-driven and sustainable solutions to the oil and gas industry. Utilizing the scientific capabilities of our accelerator company, Locus Fermentation Solutions, Locus Bio-Energy turns novel biosurfactants into safe, customized treatments for upstream and midstream oil and gas applications. Our non-living, environmentally friendly biosurfactants address a wide variety of the industry’s most pressing challenges, including improving well reliability and long-term production of cleaner fossil fuels. The biosurfactant treatments are made from 100% renewable resources with a zero-carbon footprint. They have been proven to replace and outperform synthetic chemicals at a fraction of the dosage rates and cost, with a 2-3x ROI. For further information on Locus Bio-Energy Solutions and our ability to help produce low-carbon, low-cost barrels of oil, please visit www.locusbioenergy.com.

FloBoost Injectivity Aids Launched to Maximize Performance, Economic & Environmental Benefits in SWD Wells

About

Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus) is an award-winning, green-tech startup that utilizes the power of microorganisms to create patented, biobased solutions that successfully address global ESG challenges—including climate change, food security, skin conditions, water contamination, the environmental and safety impacts of natural resource extraction, and more. Locus’ cost-effective, near-zero carbon production technology develops solutions tailored to outperform chemicals in a variety of industries. Locus has several subsidiaries including Locus Agricultural Solutions, which helps farmers grow more food and reduce greenhouse emissions; Locus Animal Nutrition, which reduces methane emissions while boosting productivity of livestock; Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, which sustainably increases oil production in declining wells; Locus Mining Solutions, which extracts more minerals and metals needed for the clean energy technologies; and Locus Performance Ingredients, which replaces chemical surfactants in product formulations for consumer product goods. Locus has received 67 industry innovation awards, is actively advancing 11 of the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development goals, along with setting net-zero commitments across sectors. With eight offices in five states, the company employs more than 125 people and brings together leading scientists and researchers from all over the world. For more information, visit LocusFS.com.

