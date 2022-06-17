Soothsayers and Victor Rice drop powerful new track ‘Last Days’ and accompanying dub

'Last Days' - The new single from Soothsayers, Victor Rice & Friends Last Days - Limited Edition 10" Single Brixton Based Band, Soothsayers Cover Art for forthcoming album – ‘Soothsayers Meets Victor Rice and Friends In Dub’ London Based Music Collective Soothsayers

London musical collective & Grammy-winning São Paulo-based producer release first single from forthcoming album – ‘Soothsayers Meets Victor Rice and Friends’

a wonderful reflection of all the qualities which make this band’s work so important and enjoyable” — David Rodigan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London collective Soothsayers have teamed up for an exciting new project with New York-born, São Paulo-based producer-engineer-bassist, Victor Rice, and some of Brazil’s top musicians. The result is ‘Last Days’, the powerful new single from their forthcoming album together – ‘Soothsayers Meets Victor Rice and Friends’.

Written and recorded in London, São Paulo and Lisbon during the Covid 19 lockdown, ‘Last Days’ is a heavy-stepping instrumental that has already become a UK sound system pre-release favourite.

Soothsayers’ co-founder Robin Hopcraft’s foreboding, compelling trombone and Brazilian guitarist João Erbertta’s Western-inspired lead lines, rest upon Rice’s depth-charge bass, and drummer Bruno Buarque’s militant rolls. Mixed by Rice (known for his work with Easy Star All Stars, Skatalites and Cedric Brooks), the instrumental and its dub version summon images of Jah Shaka dances in the 80s, classic Cowboy movies, and resistance to a world in turmoil.

The single is a strong statement signposting the new, all instrumental album, ‘Soothsayers Meets Victor Rice and Friends’, due for release in July 2022. The title is testimony to Soothsayers’ spirit of equal collaboration and the warm bonds of friendship between the musicians, across great geographical distances. The project blossomed from earlier sessions in São Paulo for Soothsayers’ 2020 vocal album ‘We Are Many’.

‘Last Days’ is out 17 June 2022, on Red Earth Records, available on digital download, streaming platforms, limited edition 10-inch vinyl.



MORE ABOUT SOOTHSAYERS, VICTOR RICE & FRIENDS

Soothsayers are veterans of London’s eclectic and socially conscious music scene, moving seamlessly between jazz, afrobeat and reggae with a deep connection to them all. Founder horn players Idris Rahman and Robin Hopcraft’s stage and studio reputation has yielded collaborations with the likes of Johnny Clarke, Cornel Campbell, Michael Prophet, Little Roy Mad Professor, Dennis Bovell, Earl 16 and Manasseh.

Victor Rice is a Grammy Winning bassist, producer and engineer, with a keen ear for both analogue and digital studio techniques. He rose to prominence in the 1980s and 90s during America’s new wave ska boom, before becoming the producer of choice for New York’s legendary Easy Star Records.

Brazilian-born, Portugal-based guitarist, composer and producer João Erbertta is another trailblazing musical visionary. His eclectic tastes span the continent of America, mixing traditional Brazilian rhythms with jazz and country and western forms.

Drummer, percussionist and producer Bruno Buarque has worked with some of Brazil’s top artists (Criolo, Kiko Dinucci, Anelis Assumpção, Karina Buhr) as well as international names (Bobby McFerrin, DJ Vadim, Yusa). He plays in reggae band Rockers Control.

WHAT THE PRESS SAY ABOUT THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM

"Soothsayers have been providing us with their own unique brand of Reggae for some years now and this new instrumental album is a wonderful reflection of all the qualities which make this band’s work so important and enjoyable; whether it’s dancing or chilling out get the vinyl album on your turntable and feel the beat."

- David Rodigan

"On new album Reaching Out, Brixton’s dub/jazz/Afrobeat stalwarts Soothsayers offer 11 emotive instrumentals, their sonic textures afforded greater depth through the input of some of São Paulo’s finest musicians, including Criolo’s drummer, Bruno Buarque, and renowned guitarist/soundtrack composer Joao Erbetta of production team Capitão Monga. Led by the distinctive melodies of saxophonist Idris Rahman and trumpeter Robin Hopcraft, and supported by various colleagues in the UK and Brazil, the instrumentally-charged music is balm for the soul in these challenging times and the absence of vocal distractions allow the listener to fully absorb the group’s superb musicianship; there are 11 hefty companion dubs too, expertly crafted by the renowned producer and dub remixer, Victor Rice, resulting in what is easily the unit’s most instrumentally compelling release to date."

- David Katz



SEE SOOTHSAYERS LIVE!

8 July 2022: Rhythm Tree Festival, Isle of Wight

30 July 2022: Bournemouth Reggae Weekender

Tickets & info via Soothsayers website

NOTES TO EDITOR

Single Title: Last Days

Artist: Soothsayers

Producer: Robin Hopcraft, Idris Rahman

Label: Red Earth

Composers: Robin Hopcraft, Idris Rahman

Musicians Robin Hopcraft , Idris Rahman , Victor Rice , Bruno Barque , Joao Erbertta , Satin Singh , Andrew Gibson , Kishon Khan

Engineer: Bruno Barque, Idris Rahman

Publishers District 6

Admin Publishers District 6

ISRC Last Days: GBKVN2200005 / Last Days Dub: GBKVN2200014

UPC 5050580785021

Release Date: 17 June 2022

Smartlink: https://ffm.to/lastdays

‘Last Days’ is the first single from the forthcoming album ‘Soothsayers meets Victor Rice and Friends’

Soothsayers - LAST DAYS DUB - (meets Victor Rice and Friends )